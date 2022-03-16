Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tasleeh Holding Group, one of the sought-after participants in the first edition of World Police Summit 2022, has attended the official Opening Ceremony held on the 14th of March 2022.

The commencement witnessed His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as he toured the exhibition stands along Tasleeh Holding Group booth where exhibitions feature the latest innovations in policing and law enforcement practices.

Tasleeh Holding booth, situated at G38, has welcomed senior officials from local, regional, and international police as well as law enforcements. In the opening day, Mr. Salem Al Matroushi, Founder and CEO of Tasleeh Holding Group met with respected ranking officials from the Abu Dhabi Police and Ministry of Interior Abu Dhabi. The booth has also received great response from Dubai Police personnel as they look through the Milo Range Theater 180 among other exhibits in the Tasleeh booth.

Loaded with cutting-edge technologies and training programmes from FAAC Incorporated and UMAREX, visitors were welcomed to try and check out the latest strategies and products that will shape up the future of policing. From the Milo Range Theater 180, the Live Fire Training Simulation Systems and the Driving Simulator Systems from Milo Live, to UMAREX’s Training 4 Engagement, the booth is bound to perform well in exhibiting up-to-date safety and security products in contribution to the global and local efforts of integrating modified police tactics, strategies, skills, and equipment.

Mr. Salem Al Matroushi, Founder and CEO of Tasleeh Holding Group said, “We are honored to be part of the first edition of World Police Summit 2022 hosted by our Dubai Police. As a support and contribution in advancing police authority, we are participating with our partners to feature an outstanding exhibition for our Senior Police Officials, Law Enforcements, and Government Authorities to help shape up the future of policing and ensuring the safety of the residents and citizens of the UAE and abroad.”

For more information, email info@tasleeh.ae or visit www.tasleeh.ae