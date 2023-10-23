Riyadh:– Snapchat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Saudi Fashion Commission, is thrilled to announce TASAWAR, an avant-garde augmented reality (AR) exhibition that pushes the boundaries of fashion and creativity through technology. Taking place during Riyadh Fashion Week, TASAWAR will run from October 21 to 24 at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, welcoming local partners, Snap Stars, fashion aficionados, as well as the general public to experience as the worlds of fashion and technology collide. The event will showcase collections from five renowned Saudi designers including Hekayat, Hindamme, ArAm, Abadia, and KAF by KAF.

TASAWAR, which means "imagine" in Arabic, takes the imagination of every visitor on a journey that enriches the senses. A world where the beauty of fashion design meets the power of AR technology in a series of captivating experiences and activations. The exhibition will deliver an immersive guest-journey featuring designer showrooms, virtual runways, dress try-ons, headpiece selfie lenses, and more. These experiences will come to life through Snapchat's camera and innovative AR technology, aiming to enhance the real world, not replace it with virtual reality. Striving to educate and inspire designers from Saudi and across the region, the event will host expert keynote and panel discussions led by TASAWAR's content partner, Chalhoub Group, a leader in luxury retail and innovative solutions, covering topics such as “A Thriving Fashion Landscape in KSA”, “The Future of Fashion in KSA” and “Fusing Creativity and Technology: The Future of Design”.

Snapchatters will also be able to celebrate the inaugural edition of Riyadh Fashion Week with an immersive 3D Bitmoji lens that embodies the very essence of the fashion runway. Fashion aficionados will be able to stride confidently onto the Riyadh Fashion Week runway in the most personalized experience by leveraging their very own Bitomji, allowing them to be the main star of the show.

Noha Kattan, Deputy Minister of National Partnerships and Development at the Ministry of Culture said, “The Ministry of Culture is dedicated to enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors in addition to driving cultural exchange. The TASAWARexhibition, which is considered a key outcome of our strong partnership with Snap Inc., marks a significant stride forward in enhancing the national cultural scene and propelling the fashion industry into new horizons by integrating it with the world of technology.” She continued,“The Ministry of Culture will move ahead with its efforts to provide a nurturing environment for Saudi talents, support them in building their distinctive businesses and brands as well as equip them with innovations that will allow them to reach global audiences while also highlighting the depth of our culture and its unique attributes.”

“Snapchat, deeply ingrained in the daily lives of Saudis, boasts over 22 million monthly users who use the platform to easily and authentically connect with those who matter most to them. This responsibility drives us to give back to the community and actively support the flourishing local talent, the dynamic creative scene, as well as the booming business ecosystem. This is precisely what we are achieving through TASAWAR, we're empowering the next generation of Saudi designers and brands that are leading the way in the digital transformation at play in Saudi Arabia by leveraging our AR technology and our ecosystem of local partners and creators,” said Abdulla Alhammadi, Regional Business Lead at Snap Inc.

With over 85 percent of users in KSA interacting with lenses everyday, Snapchat's mission is to unlock previously unimaginable creative possibilities through AR, and help make the fashion industry even more personal, accessible and convenient. TASAWAR comes as part of a partnership between Snapchat and the Ministry of Culture to promote the inaugural edition of Riyadh Fashion Week globally. With its innovative approach, TASAWAR promises to be a must-visit exhibition that showcases the limitless possibilities of AR in the industry, changing the way people experience fashion and beauty.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

About Riyadh Fashion Week

The inaugural “Riyadh Fashion Week” will light up the heart of the kingdom’s capital from 20-23 October with a lineup of 30 Saudi brands taking over the runway. It will gather the global fashion community, including celebrities, VIPs, buyers and key industry stakeholders to celebrate Saudi’s rapidly emerging fashion scene. Hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission, the event – which will also be livestreamed – aims to support the development of the fashion industry at both domestic and international levels.

To stay up to date on Riyadh Fashion Week, visit www.riyadhfashionweek.co

About Saudi Arabia’s fashion industry

Saudi Arabia’s fashion industry holds the largest projected growth rates of any other large, high-income market, according to the “State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (2023)” report. From 2021 to 2025, retail fashion sales in Saudi are expected to surge 48% to $32 billion, representing an annual growth rate of 13%. This growth is expected to be fueled by the Kingdom’s economic expansion and growing population with apparel, accessories, footwear and luxury goods poised for significant gains. The value of luxury fashion purchases in the GCC hit $9.6 billion in 2021, with Saudi Arabia posting a 19% growth.

About the Fashion Commission

Founded in 2020, the Fashion Commission is leading the development of the Kingdom’s fashion sector. By driving investment and building robust regulatory frameworks, the commission is supporting the next generation of Saudi fashion talent as they aspire to reach their full potential. The commission is enabling the sector while preserving the Kingdom’s vast heritage in fashion and empowering Saudi fashion designers. Together with the Ministry of Culture, the commission is working to unlock a thriving cultural sector to preserve and elevate the traditions that make the Kingdom unique.