The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” concludes a week of activities and events as part of the fifth edition of Global Entrepreneurship Week, which took place from 14th to 20th November 2022. The events were attended by over 750 participants with 28 leading local and international speakers hosting a range of sessions, workshops, and talks.

GEW was organized by Tamkeen and the Global Entrepreneurship Network – Bahrain (GEN Bahrain), and the sessions included interactive panel discussions, workshops, and seminars aimed at attracting entrepreneurs from various sectors to exchange innovative ideas and experiences, addressing current challenges and opportunities in the ecosystem. The speakers included entrepreneurs, influencers, and economists who shared their expertise with audiences within four main themes: education, entrepreneurship ecosystem, inclusiveness, and supportive policies.

The week launched through the flagship event, “MENA Angel Investors Summit” organized by Tenmou, Bahrain’s first angel investors organization, with the aim of providing a platform for local and regional startups to meet and connect with investors from the MENA region. Other events included key topics like productivity, digital transformation, and the metaverse. In addition to topics around entrepreneurial challenges and opportunities, GEW events also tackled social issues and corporate social responsibility through sessions around inclusion and diversity in the workplace, in addition to talks around social entrepreneurship and the impact of climate change on the success of enterprises. There were also a number of sessions aimed at existing enterprises looking to learn more about growth opportunities, including talks about expanding into the Saudi market, supply chain development in the GCC, the impact of digital marketing, accelerating growth through productivity, and franchising.

On this occasion, Mr. Esam Hammad the Executive Director of Marketing and Customer Experience at the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”, and the Managing Director of GEN Bahrain, highlighted the importance of this global event stating: “Tamkeen’s celebration of the fifth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Week is in line with the Kingdom continued support of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, positioning Bahrain as a leading startup hub in the region at a global scale. Entrepreneurs and individuals were able to benefit from the expertise of influential speakers and participate in activities around a diverse range of topics, thus enriching their experience and helping enhance the ecosystem in the Kingdom, which is a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity.”

During Global Entrepreneurship Week, more than 35,000 events are held around the world in over 170 countries and with 10 million attendees. It is held under the umbrella of the Global Entrepreneurship Network and supported by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

