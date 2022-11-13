The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” kicks off Global Entrepreneurship Week with the flagship event, “Tenmou MENA Angel Investor’s Summit” which will be held on the 14th of November. The Summit will focus around attracting angel investors and early-stage startups from across the MENA region to the Kingdom to explore opportunities for investment and expansion.

This year’s edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Week is the fifth consecutive edition to be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and tackles four main themes: Education, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, Inclusiveness, and Supportive Policies. The fifteen events, which celebrate the Week’s 15-year global anniversary, range from a number of workshops to inspiring talks by leaders and influencers in the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bahrain.

The events and topics were identified around the latest developments in entrepreneurship which includes practices of diversity and inclusiveness, the importance of personal branding, supply chain development, introducing the metaverse, entering new regional markets, and other topics relevant to entrepreneurship.

Celebrated by more than 10 million people in more than 170 countries worldwide each year, the Global Entrepreneurship Week, organized by Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) is one of the largest entrepreneurship events of its kind. It has grown to encompass more than 35,000 events each year, during which stakeholders and entrepreneurs are given the opportunity to engage with experts, helping inspire them to take the initiative and navigate their path towards business ownership, creating a positive economic impact.

Interested entrepreneurs and individuals can view the agenda and register to take part of this global event through Tamkeen's website www.tamkeen.bh/gew.

