Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) conducted awareness campaigns in Al Ain city, in cooperation with Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office in the Presidential Court. The campaigns aimed to raise public awareness on the Center’s services and projects that promote and maintain public cleanliness and pest control in Abu Dhabi.

The campaigns involved three lecture sessions, which were held during September and October. The lectures focused on the proper ways to deal with waste and the correct reusing and recycling methods. The lectures also raised awareness on the Center’s services and its critical role in providing a safe and healthy environment for communities, as well as offering guidance on how to dispose of waste using legitimate methods.

Eng. Nayel Al Shamsi, Director of the Al Ain branch at Tadweer, presented the first lecture, entitled ‘Services of the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer)’. The session discussed the Center’s services and its waste treatment and recycling stations that transform waste into products that can be used in various vital projects and sectors in the Emirate. The lecture also covered waste collection and transportation services, as well as the Center’s pest control efforts in the city of Al Ain and ways to promote public awareness on the importance of maintaining the city’s aesthetic appearance.

The remaining lectures focused on the illegal dumping of waste and the correct methods for handling different types and sizes of waste, while adhering to the best international practices in the field. The lectures were delivered by Eng. Ali Matar Al Ameri, and Masoud Fandi Al Mazroui, Project Officers at the Al Ain branch of Tadweer.

Eng. Nayel Al Shamsi, Director of the Al Ain branch at Tadweer, said: “The Center continues to organize awareness campaigns and initiatives that seek to raise awareness among residents in the Emirate on the importance of preserving the environment, and following best practices and sound environmental behavior to ensure the preservation of the environment.”

“With these lectures, we are keen to educate the community on the Center’s pivotal role in building sustainable waste management and pest control systems, as well as its comprehensive list of services provided in accordance to the highest standards. These sessions also represent an ideal opportunity to introduce the community to the latest innovative technologies and methods employed by the Center for waste management and pest control for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center is committed to educating the public in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on the importance of recycling all types of waste using methods that maximize benefits.

