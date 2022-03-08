TachyHealth, a healthcare technology start-up, was glad to be a part of the 4th Edition of Dubai Healthcare Forum which took place on March 2-3, to introduce its success journey in building healthcare technology innovations for the value-based healthcare. The annual event aims towards sharing ideas and aspirations of the future of the city of Dubai, with focus on innovation approach, smart solutions and strategic goals to promote sustainability and leadership and achieve the global competition in the health field.

The distinguished event was held at Dubai World Trade Center and featured a vast attendance by many individuals from insurance companies, doctors, healthcare leaders, health-tech entrepreneurs, and most notably, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The attending team from TachyHealth was hosted in the Innovation Hub and presented the company’s innovation in building deep technology solutions driven by artificial intelligence and data science to empower the value-based healthcare movement focusing on patient’s health outcome rather than activities. The team demonstrated to visitors how the company's solution could transform the revenue cycle management through the suite of inter-connected intelligent systems; AiGuide for clinicians, AiCode for medical coders, and AiClaim for claims managers. TachyHealth’s team demonstrated the deep learning model that powers the AiCode to capture medical knowledge and extract medical codes of diseases, procedures, and medications in seconds. There was also a high engagement about the AiGuide as a tool to support clinicians with optimized evidence-based decisions while adding more value to patient care.

Dr. Osama AbouElkhir, the CEO also participated in a panel discussion (Health Talks) and presented on the topic of bringing value-based healthcare to reality. The discussion compared the traditional healthcare system with value-based healthcare in which he highlighted the role of UAE and KSA in using it as real examples. Moreover, he presented the value the company provides to increase the healthcare outcomes by using novel technology AI and data science.

-Ends-

About TachyHealth

TachyHealth is a leading healthcare technology startup building intelligent systems for the value-based healthcare for payers and providers for a better health outcome. More information at www.tachyhealth.com

For media enquiries, pls contact Osama AbouElkhir at osama@tachyhealth.com

TachyHealth HD07B, 1st floor, In5-Tech, Dubai Internet City, 73030, Dubai, UAE