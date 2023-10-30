Key delegations and representations to attend from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, such as Sheikha Alanoud Al Thani of Qatar Financial Center and representatives from Green Riyadh

Algiers: - The Sustainable Economy Forum, will gather key economic and political leaders committed to sustainable development. The event will take place on 6-7 November at the Centre International de Conférences in Algiers. The crucial summit aims to assess the progress made and address the challenges ahead in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across various sectors.

Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and cement reached a record high of 36.6 billion tonnes in 2022. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has eroded four years of progress against poverty. With these pressing challenges in mind, SEF seeks to establish strong and practical mechanisms to improve the standard of living for the future generations.

Host city, Algiers symbolizes the convergence of leaders from the "North" and "South". As an emerging country, Algeria serves as a powerful representation of the mega potential for sustainable development with impact. Situated in the heart of the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), Algeria is a strategic location for fostering collaboration and driving positive changes, between East and West.

Mohamed Skander, founder of the Sustainable Economy Forum, stated, "The Sustainable Economy Forum offers a unique platform for global leaders to come together, evaluate their progress, and drive transformative change towards a sustainable future. By fostering collaboration, sharing best practices, and monitoring our collective efforts, we can create a world that is fair, healthy, and sustainable for all."

The forum will bring together influential leaders in sustainable development, with a particular focus on CEOs and industry leaders who can drive economic model transformations. The objective is to evaluate their contributions to the SDGs and produce an annual report based on common metrics. These metrics will serve as a monitoring tool to track company activities and decisions, fostering dialogue and the exchange of best practices during the forum.

Transverse topics to be discussed include inclusive growth, circular economy, renewable energy, decarbonization of fossil fuels, financial inclusion, gender equality, well-being, carbon emission reduction, and ethical finance across sectors such as health, retail, digital, industry, infrastructure, banking, energy, transportation, construction, agriculture, and water.

The Sustainable Economy Forum is built on the foundation of partnerships with companies that prioritize environmental and social impact profitably. Partner organizations demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development, sharing their knowledge and expertise and fogging key partnerships with similar businesses.

Key goals include identifying and implementing the best practices, both in Algeria and globally. The forum also involves the active participation of concerned Algerian ministries, including Environment, Energy and Mining, Industry, Agriculture, and Telecom.

The forum will feature a dynamic format encompassing conferences, workshops, private meetings, and a solutions village. Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and public debates will take place in the main auditorium, providing a platform for heads of state to present their strategies for meeting global goals, experts to share research findings, and CEOs to showcase their sustainability roadmaps. Workshops tailored to each of the 17 SDGs will facilitate collaboration between company representatives, experts, and institutions. Private meetings will allow stakeholders to delve into specific topics, such as co-investments in sustainable projects and crisis management. The solutions village exhibition will highlight cutting-edge concepts and trends in sustainable development.

A significant outcome of the Sustainable Economy Forum will be the release of an annual Sustainable Economy Report. This report, based on data collection, forum debates, and member assessments, will serve as a barometer of corporations' efforts to meet global goals. It will be available for free download on seforum.org and distributed to major media outlets. Additionally, the report will feature contributions from experts in each topic covered by the forum, with strategic partners playing a central role in its development.

-Ends-

To learn more about the Sustainable Economy Forum, please visit seforum.org

Media Inquiries

sharifa.elbadi@moharram-partners.com