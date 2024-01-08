More than 40 expert speakers to share insights and strategies for accelerating MENA’s journey to net-zero

Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East launched its second edition taking place on n January 8-9, 2024 at the Gulf Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, focusing on “Achieving Net Zero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation”.

With participation over the two days expected to exceed 400 business leaders and regional and international sustainability experts, the Forum kicked off with a day of workshops delivered by some of the world’s leading global ESG and climate advisories including Deloitte, KPMG and The Sustainability Group as well as the Bahrain CFA Society. Designed for practical hands-on-learning, participants will gain insights into developing strategies and reporting on their efforts to launch or accelerate their organisations’ net-zero journeys.

The main Forum, taking place on 9 January, will be a day of high-level engagement with a world-class programme covering critical topics and sectors essential to achieving regional net-zero ambitions. Sharing ideas, solutions and updates, including outcomes from the recently held COP 28 in Dubai, will be more than 40 expert speakers from the region and around the world including those from MENA, Europe, UK, US, Australia, Brazil, India and others.

The Forum second day will open with a keynote address from Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Bapco Energies, and will be followed by a day of interactive panel sessions featuring senior government officials and executives from: Acwa Power, Alba, APM Terminals Bahrain, Bank ABC, Bapco Energies, Boston Consulting Group, Fifth Wall, Central Bank of Bahrain, Saudi Exchange, IFRS Foundation, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, Supreme Council for Environment, Bahrian, Electricity & Water Authority, Bahrain, Expo City Dubai, HSBC, Infracorp, KPMG, Lucid Motors, Red Sea Global, Standard Chartered Bank, Zu'bi & Partners, among others.

Commenting, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re delighted to have launched the second edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East with another impressive and diverse group of speakers and attendees set to take part. We established the Forum as a regional platform for high-level engagement, dialogue and skills building in support of MENA climate action, and we’re excited to host a two-day programme focused on the sharing of meaning insights and solutions to drive our collective journey to a low-carbon future.”

Supporting the Forum are a group of partners dedicated to regional climate action. These include Lead Partners: Bank ABC and Infracorp, Strategic Partners: Tamkeen, Bapco Energies and Standard Chartered Bank, Forum Partners: APM Terminals Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Zu’bi & Partners, The Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) and American Chamber of Commerce, Bahrain, Official Carrier: Gulf Air Group Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT and OGN.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please visit: sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com

