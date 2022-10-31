Al Bayader International to be part of panel discussion that addresses how sustainability and innovation can be important drivers of brand growth



Dubai, UAE: With the Middle East and Africa fast-food market estimated to reach US$59.16 billion by 2026, the ideal socioeconomics, prominent urbanisation and substantial increment in fast-food patterns is rapidly boosting the growth of this industry in the region.



Al Bayader International’s partnership of the second edition of the Fast Food & Café Convention, a unique platform and community created for the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), cafe, fast casual, cloud kitchen, casual dining and restaurant industry, is aimed to help drive that growth and conceptually reimagine the industry’s innovation and stability.



The show this year will bring together over 500 delegates, 40 speakers and 30 exhibitors and partners focused on a niche community within the gargantuan F&B industry in the Middle East. Reports estimated the market value of the fast-food industry at US$30.88 billion in 2021 and is developing at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% until 2025. The show has grown since its inception in 2017 from a small exhibition and conference to one that now brings together over 1,000 key F&B professionals and service providers, including Al Bayader International.



Jamil Haddad, Head of Business Development & Sustainability at Al Bayader International, will discuss with fellow panelists on ‘How Sustainability and Innovation Can Contribute to the growth of Your Brand’. The panel will showcase why sustainability is an important element of a brand’s journey that needs to be embedded into every operational aspect, especially as the UAE gears up to host COP-28 next year at Expo City, Dubai



Participation of UAE-based companies like Al Bayader at niche trade shows such as the Fast Food & Café Convention, helps augment integration and cooperation in supporting regional efforts to achieve mutual objectives and develop comprehensive future plans and strategies for the industry.



Nidal Haddad, Founder & CEO of Al Bayader International, said: “The immense driver of the fast-food market in the Middle East is the rapid urbanisation of the region and the need for quicker and healthier options for meals. Fast Food & Café Convention 2022 is an ideal platform for us to partner with as we ramp up our foodstuff service and food packaging operations to support the sector through sustainable packaging solutions that help enhance the longevity and quality of food manufactured in the country.”



Earlier this year, Al Bayader International extended its portfolio of innovative food and beverage solutions developed through extensive research and development through the new F&B division of the company. Several initiatives have been rolled out to serve the hotel, restaurants and catering (HORECA) sector, including private labelling. The food division extends Al Bayader International’s current F&B packaging business to provide a one-stop solution for the HORECA sector.