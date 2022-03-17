

Dubai, UAE: UAE Water Aid (Suqia) participated in the 18th Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (DIHAD). This event was held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 14 to 16 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It provided a platform for helpers to interact with key members from the public sector to create initiatives to help those in need.



“UAE Water Aid, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has demonstrated its influential role in supporting the UAE and Dubai as a beacon of humanity and an oasis for humanitarian work. This is in addition to its desire to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to extend a helping hand to everyone in need, regardless of their religion, colour, race, or culture. Suqia UAE works to provide safe and clean water to communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution, in cooperation with relevant bodies and organisations locally and globally. It also aims to help improve the lives of millions around the world and bringing about positive changes at the global level starting from the UAE, the land of peace, happiness and positivity and a country of tolerance, and benevolence,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at UAE Water Aid (Suqia).



“Suqia UAE follows the Emirati approach of delivering charity to all those in need everywhere. It constantly supports initiatives, local and global programmes to find sustainable and innovative solutions to treat water scarcity worldwide,” added Al Tayer.



Suqia UAE’s stand showed its efforts to achieve goal 6 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 to ensure access to water and sanitation for all. Suqia UAE implemented over 1,000 sustainable water projects around the world, helping 13 million individuals from 37 countries. The stand also highlighted the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Water Awards with total prizes up to USD 1 million. It aims to encourage researchers, individuals, and innovators to find sustainable and innovative solutions for water scarcity using renewable energy.



Suqia won the UAE Innovation Award for Humanitarian Aid, when it took part in the 13th DIHAD, for its initiatives and continuous efforts in humanitarian and development aid.