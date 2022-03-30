CAIRO, Egypt: Superior Essex, AEM Test and Management, and MHT Lighting welcomed ICT professionals from across the MENA region to their Technical Seminar Series events, held on 23 March and 27 March, 2022, in Dubai and Cairo.

The seminar, “Sustainable Technology Innovations and Solutions for Smart Buildings: A Future-Forward ICT/ELV Digital Infrastructure Seminar” discussed the drivers for increased bandwidth demand and storage requirements. Representatives from each of the collaborating companies demonstrated how smart buildings benefit from deploying sustainable technology, including sustainable solutions. Throughout the event, attendees engaged with the presenters and shared their thoughts and experiences from the information communications technology (ICT) and extra-low voltage (ELV) industries.

“It was a pleasure to connect with so many passionate people in the ICT industry and provide with insights into sustainability, technology, and innovations that are driving the future of smart buildings,” said Paul Weintraub, Head of International Business for Superior Essex Communications. “I’m thankful we have AEM and MHT collaborating in this space with us.”

Speakers:

Paul Weintraub, Head of International Business, Superior Essex Communications

Werner Heeren, Business Development Manager, AEM Test and Measurement

Akram “AK” Khalis, Chief Technology Officer, MHT Lighting

In addition to the Tech Seminar Series, Superior Essex provided “Sustainable Ambassador Training” in Dubai, UAE. This session educated industry leaders about the benefits of pursuing sustainability and ways they can influence their companies and network to reduce their impact on the planet and its people.

Superior Essex and AEM also exhibited at the CABLEXX 2022 Conference and Exhibition in Cairo, March 28-29. Both companies presented at the event with topics of “Enabling the Sustainable Intelligent Building Part 2: 90 Watt PoE and Extended Distance Applications” and “Smart Testing for Smart Buildings.”

The trio of companies will announce plans for more events during remainder of 2022 later. For more information, go to superioressexcommunications.com/middle-east-north-africa/.

ABOUT SUPERIOR ESSEX COMMUNICATIONS

Superior Essex Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington (KS) plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at superioressexcommunications.com.

ABOUT AEM TEST AND MEASUREMENT

AEM’s test and measurement solutions include high-performance handheld network testers and vector network analyzers. These solutions are highly modular and purpose-built for testing of building and automotive Ethernet testing in both field and manufacturing environments. AEM also provides automated handling for the most advanced chip manufacturers in the world helping to deliver many of the most successful products in the 5G economy. AEM’s Corporate Headquarters is in Singapore, and has a United States headquarters is in Chandler, Arizona. For more information, visit https://aem-test.com.

ABOUT MHT LIGHTING

MHT began over 10 years ago as a manufacturer of commercial-grade LED lighting fixtures throughout North America and Europe. They are known for their high-quality standards, broad range of product offerings and hands-on expertise. MHT’s 55,000 sq/ft facility, located in New York, has received ETL, UL and ISO 9001:2015 listings and certifications. Their staff of engineers, software developers and lighting designers provide MHT’s clients with the experience necessary to take their lighting project from the drawing board to implementation. Today, MHT is the recognized leader in the development of PoE lighting and building automation systems. Our Mission Statement really says it all: We create building environments that are safer, more productive, highly automated and bring more value to their owners and tenants. Learn more at mhtlighting.com.