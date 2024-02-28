On the second day of the Suhar Investment Forum, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Suhar, officials, experts, and participants from both within and outside Oman continued their engagement in the event. The day consisted of keynote speeches, working papers, visual presentations, and panel discussions that focused on growth opportunities and investment enablers in Sohar.

Several notable speakers graced the stage on the second day, including Eng. Muhammad bin Ali Al-Aghbari, Director General of the Oman Logistics Centre; Ashraf bin Hamad Al Maamari, Acting CEO of OQ; Mr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Mardas Al Busaidi, Investment Analyst, Oman Future Fund; and Khalid bin Saeed Al Shuaibi, President, Oman National Investment Program and Export Development, "Nazdaher." Other speakers included Dr. Masoud bin Sulaiman Al-Azri, Director of Agriculture and Fisheries Marketing at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources; Hamood bin Hamad Al-Rushaidi, Chief Strategic Officer at Oman Food Investment Holding Company (NITAJ); Eng. Mohammed bin Saeed bin Hamad Al-Masrouri, General Supervisor of the Business Environment Sector, Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit; and Dr. Ali Hamed Al-Mulla, Assistant Secretary General, The Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting.

Two panel discussions took place during the second day of the forum. The first panel, titled "Suhar- A gateway to new opportunities," featured Eng. Nasser Saif Al Muqbali, CEO of Minerals Development Oman; Ashraf bin Hamad Al Mamari, Acting CEO of OQ; Hamood bin Hamad Al Rushaidi, Chief Strategy Officer at Oman Food Investment Holding Company (NITAJ); Eng. Nabil bin Salem Al Baimani, CEO, Fisheries Development Oman; Ammar Mohsin Al Bulushi, Head - Mid Corporate Banking & SME Banking, Wholesale Banking Division, BankDhofar and Khalid bin Saeed Al Shuaibi, President, Oman National Investment Program and Export Development, "Nazdaher." The panel discussion was moderated by HR and Institutional Development Expert Dr. Mohannad bin Dawood Al-Asfoor.

The second panel discussion, titled "Suhar - Investment possibilities," included H.E. Ibtisam Ahmad Said Al Farouji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion; H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; H.E. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Mohammed, CEO of the Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consulting; and Eng. Mohammed bin Saied Al Masrouri, General Supervisor of Business Environment Sector, Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, Eng. Sami Salim Al Sahib, Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Jindal Shadeed and Eng. Muhammad bin Ali Al-Aghbari, Director General of the Oman Logistics Centre. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Ali Al Badi, Assistant Professor of Commercial Law at Al Buraimi University College.

The forum is supported and partnered with several prestigious institutions, including Jindal Shadid as the Title Sponsor, OQ Group and Sohar Port and Freezone as the Strategic Partners. Sohar Aluminium & Vale are the Gold Sponsors, Omantel is the Technology Partner, ADVARIO is the Silver Sponsor, BankDhofar is the Banking Partner, C. Steinweg Oman LLC is the Bronze Sponsor.