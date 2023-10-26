Abu Dhabi — Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is proud to announce the conclusion of the "Mitigating the Effects of Global Warming and Unlocking New Opportunities to Achieve Sustainability", held from 23 October to 24 October at the University’s campus. The event is the first conference of its Go Green 2023 initiative for the academic year 2023-2024, and it was organised in collaboration with the French Research Laboratory from Sorbonne University in Paris “Laboratoire Médiations”.

The conference welcomed top leaders from renowned institutions in the field, including representatives from Veolia and Tadweer, as well as distinguished researchers and experts from universities within the UAE and abroad, and various environment related institutions.

In her welcoming remarks, Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-chancellor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, expressed gratitude to all the participants, and partners who contributed to the conference's success. "This conference marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to raise awareness on climate change and foster sustainability by bringing together private and public entities to propose solutions for climate change."

On day two of the conference, Mr Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer, presented on Waste Management during the third session. Al Dhaheri said: “The world is witnessing an alarming surge in waste generation, which has become a major source of environmental pollution. As such, the role of waste management and recycling have become crucial for protecting the environment. At Tadweer, our vision for the coming years centres on continuing our work towards building a sustainable waste management system and driving a circular economy on a local and global level.”

Across the two days, the conference tackled different topics including Adaptation to Climate Change, Advanced Technologies and Sustainability, Waste Management and Transition to a Low Carbon Economy, and Creating a Healthy and Resilient City.

In addition to four sessions, a spirited discussion led by sociologists and geographers from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi took place about the book "Abu Dhabi Public Spaces", providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the diversity of the capital city and its daily manifestations, as well as the intriguing balance between formality and informality within its spaces.

