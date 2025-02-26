Jakarta, Indonesia - His Excellency Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel has successfully concluded a two-day official visit to the Republic of Indonesia, with the witnessing of signing of a strategic memorandum that expands joint initiatives between Saudi and Indonesian pharmaceutical companies, further strengthening and localising Saudi Arabia’s vaccines and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

On the final day of his visit, His Excellency toured the Organization for Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Center of Excellence on Vaccines and Biotechnology Products at Bio Farma in Jakarta. This Center of Excellence, established following the 6th Islamic Conference of Health Ministers in 2017, is dedicated to advancing the development and production of vaccines and biotechnology products among OIC member countries.

During his visit, His Excellency met with senior officials from the Center of Excellence and Bio Farma, which serves as the primary laboratory and operational hub for the center.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Indonesia’s Bio Farma and Saudi Arabia’s Arabio, in the presence of the minister. As well as strengthening collaboration between the two companies, the memorandum also expands joint initiatives including establishing Arabio as hub for Bio Farma’s international vaccine operations in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as facilitating technology transfer for full vaccine manufacturing, including formulation, fill and finish processes.

Arabio’s state-of-the-art facilities in Makkah currently undertakes labelling, packaging, quality testing and distribution of Bio Farma vaccines.

His Excellency Minister Aljalajel, “Our visit to Bio Farma and the Center of Excellence underscores the growing collaboration on vaccine manufacturing within the OIC and in Saudi Arabia. This partnership and the technology transfer for full vaccine manufacturing is a major step in enhancing our vaccine and pharmaceutical production capabilities. As part of our Biotech Strategy 2030 it positions the Kingdom as a regional hub for vaccine manufacturing and builds on our position as a centre for innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.”

Bio Farma, a WHO-certified vaccine manufacturer, established a biopharmaceutical plant with Arabio in Makkah in 2015, marking one of the first such facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council region. The Arabio-Bio Farma partnership represents a significant milestone in the manufacture of vaccines and biological products, contributing to the growing localization of pharmaceutical manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.

In the past three years alone, Arabio has distributed 41 million doses of Bio Farma vaccines, solidifying its role as a hub for Bio Farma’s international vaccine operations in the MENA region.

Additionally, His Excellency toured Health Polytechnic Bandung, which offers Arabic language training alongside its international nursing program, reflecting Indonesia’s rapid advancements in health education.