AI Robot – FIRE – set to become the first AI panellist in the Middle East at Saudi Arabia’s biggest creative marketing festival in Riyadh from 13-16 November

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in the Kingdom that recognises and celebrates local creativity, is poised to welcome attendees and speakers from across the globe to Riyadh from the 13th to the 16th of November to explore innovation as a catalyst for a vibrant, future-forward economy.

Inventiveness and emerging technology will take centre stage at the four-day festival beginning in less than two weeks in the Kingdom’s capital as speakers, panellists, industry experts and more than 1,500 delegates come together to explore the next frontiers of the creative industry in Saudi Arabia.

Artificial Intelligence is set to be one of the resounding themes throughout the festival’s agenda which provides participants with an engaging platform to explore the latest developments in the industry, create connections and spark their own creativity. As digital and in-person experiences progressively blend into one another, the festival will dive into AI’s ability to serve as a powerful tool for creative professionals and an enabler of the region’s creative landscape in its entirety.

In a first for the Middle East, FIRE, an AI-powered robot, is all set to make its first public appearance and feature as a panellist during Athar Festival. Developed by experiential agency, The Hanging House, to suggest ideas, engage in conversation and share research-backed opinions, FIRE will help enrich the gathering’s sessions, denoting technology’s role in supporting the creativity industry.

“As Saudi Arabia witnesses transformational change across its creative landscape, we are honoured to spotlight innovation during the inaugural edition of the Athar Festival,” stated Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner & Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group.

“Our aim is to unite forward-thinking individuals and organizations to promote the value of creativity as an essential value for bringing new ideas to life. With exciting marketing campaigns and revolutionary brands growing in prominence locally, we are proud to meet the Kingdom’s upward trajectory with an event that promotes ingenuity and the power of imagination.”

“This year’s Athar Festival provides a collaborative, solution-oriented platform where talent, culture and technology converge. We are thrilled to welcome a diverse body of experts and thought leaders under a shared purpose; to actualize the full potential of the local creativity industry. Looking forward, creativity will continue to serve as a pivotal characteristic that fuels the successful achievement of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030,” commented Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS.

Organised by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity will be held from 13 to 16 November 2023 at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC. H.H. Princess Loulwa Bint Yazeed Al Saud to spearhead an exceptional lineup of over 100 speakers from key Saudi government entities and businesses, local and international creative marketing industry, and prominent global companies and brands.

Athar Festival will feature six academies for young professionals, along with CMOs and the Maheerah Women’s Programme which is open to 10 high-potential women in the creative marcomms industry. The festival will culminate with the Athar Awards Gala Dinner which will feature the Legacy Awards of the Decade and Special Awards, which will be presented to the agency, network, brand, creative leader, and marketer of the decade among others. The awards will also feature the winners of the 24-hour hack competition part of the young talent academies.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in an engaging two-day agenda that features six content themes, a lineup of activities, and inspiring content including a series of keynotes, in-depth panel discussions, informative talks, fireside chats, and engaging and interactive workshops, across two primary stages running in parallel.

For more information on the festival, the registration process, and the festival’s programme, please visit www.atharfestival.com.

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity is the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in the Kingdom that recognises and celebrates local creativity. Set to take place from 13–16 November 2023, the inaugural edition of Athar Festival will run over four days and comprise a two-day festival, two days of training for young talent, and industry awards.

Organised by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, Athar Festival is a dynamic and vibrant meeting place that inspires cultural exchange, collaborative innovation, tangible learning, and training and development.

100+ regional, international and celebrity speakers, and 1500+ industry professionals and young talent are expected to be in attendance to celebrate the power of creativity as a force for business, for change and for good.

