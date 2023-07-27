LONDON, England: /African Media Agency/- Stears, one of the world's leading providers of African data and insights, has been announced as the Lead Sponsor of AFSIC - Investing in Africa 2023. AFSIC 2023, Africa’s Investment Event, which will be held in London on the 9th and 10th October 2023, is the meeting place for focused networking, discussions and executing African investment deals. It has for the past ten years delivered year on year growth as well as success for African companies seeking funding and companies wanting to grow globally.

Stears' sponsorship of AFSIC - Investing in Africa 2023 reflects its commitment to promoting investment opportunities in Africa, driving capital inflows and increasing the ease of doing business for investors. The conference allows attendees to discover new investment opportunities, forge valuable business partnerships, and exchange critical insights on the African market.

"We are thrilled to be the lead sponsor of AFSIC - Investing in Africa 2023", stated Preston Ideh, CEO of Stears. “Stears is committed to fostering an environment where African investors can thrive. Our sponsorship of AFSIC aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable and actionable intelligence to global decision-makers interested in Africa. Through this partnership, we aim to enable more quick, accurate decisions for both financial and operational opportunities on the continent.”

Stears' deep expertise with African data and AFSIC's prestigious platform will create an environment where Africa-focused conversations and connections can flourish. The conference will provide a unique opportunity for investors to learn about the latest trends in the African market and network with leading industry figures.

Stears join a growing group of prestigious sponsors who are supporting AFSIC 2023 as they celebrate their tenth anniversary and the commitment of so many underlines the importance of AFSIC’s continued focus on driving investment into Africa. Country-focused investment summits, high level networking, investor meetings and industry relevant content are just some of the sessions that AFSIC 2023 will deliver, once again supported by many of Africa’s most important investors, Prosper Africa, a wide range of Development Finance Institutions, and leading African corporate executives.

About Stears

For global organisations investing in African markets, Stears is the data and insights provider that enables quick, accurate decisions for financial and operational opportunities. Stears customers access raw data from various sources, trend data for a wide range of data sets, and constantly updated analysis by researchers. Unlike other providers, Stears goes beyond just data to provide insights and context based on knowledge of local markets and delivers it all in an easy-to-use interface usable by anyone.

About AFSIC

AFSIC – Investing in Africa has become perhaps Africa’s most important annual investment event. The event is owned by Africa Events Limited. AFSIC is wholly focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment, growing Africa’s economy, reducing poverty, and increasing African incomes in all business sectors at a continental scale across all 54 countries in Africa.

African Investments Limited (www.africaninvestments.co), a sister company to Africa Events Limited, operates two multi award-winning digital platforms, the AFSIC African Investments Dashboard which matches investment opportunities to our global network of institutional investors and the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard, which matches business, trade and investment opportunities across Africa covering all business products, sectors, countries in Africa and multiple business objectives. The digital platforms won the global 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Financial Services.

