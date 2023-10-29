Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, hosted a support group session with patients and doctors, followed by a series of creative activities, as part of SSMC’s breast cancer campaign, ‘Your Health Deserves’.

Event Details

This event, hosted at the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, brought together breast cancer patients and their doctors from SSMC. It began with a support group session, allowing patients to connect with others facing similar challenges in a safe and nurturing environment. Following this, participants took part in an hour of creative activities, including a painting session, a scent stone workshop and a sound healing yoga session.

Breast cancer can be a tough journey, both emotionally and physically. SSMC's approach is deeply rooted in the delivery of integrated human-centric and compassionate care. This initiative, which aims to address the emotional and physical aspects of patients’ journey, underscores SSMC's commitment to providing a comprehensive approach to breast cancer care.

