Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 2023 - Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, a leading healthcare institution specializing in rehabilitation and long-term medical care, is proud to announce a special celebration organized in partnership with the General Women's Union and the Ministry of Health in honor of Emirati Women's Day.

As part of the event, representatives from the General Women's Union and the Ministry of Health visited patients at the Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital. This initiative underscored the importance of solidarity and support, reflecting the commitment to enhancing the lives of patients and fostering a sense of community.

Under the distinguished leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, the General Women's Union plays a crucial role in advancing women's rights and promoting their active participation in all aspects of society. This collaboration with Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and the Ministry of Health exemplifies their shared commitment to improving the lives of the citizens in the United Arab Emirates.

In collaboration with the General Women's Union, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital also hosted an authentic Emirati Bazaar as part of the festivities. This unique bazaar featured ten stands showcasing Emirati businesses, managed by local families, and their authentic products. This initiative not only celebrates the nation's heritage but also supports local entrepreneurs

Emirati Women's Day is an occasion of great significance, shining a spotlight on the remarkable accomplishments of Emirati women and their pivotal roles in society. This year's theme, "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," reflects the essence of unity and collaboration that defines the United Arab Emirates.

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to patient well-being, is proud to contribute to this celebration and provide a healing environment for patients on their journey to recovery.

Emirati Women's Day was an opportunity for all to join hands in celebrating the achievements of Emirati women and looking back on a day filled with unity, compassion, and appreciation.

For more information about Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and its services please visit https://srh.ae

About Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital:

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, established in 2019 in Abu Dhabi is a leading healthcare facility dedicated to providing exceptional rehabilitation and long-term medical care. With a commitment to excellence and a patient-centered approach, it strives to transform lives and enhance overall well-being. As an affiliate of The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital brings world-class rehabilitation services to the heart of Abu Dhabi. The partnership enables the hospital to offer cutting-edge technologies, including advanced bionics and robotics, ensuring patients receive the most innovative and effective treatments available.

