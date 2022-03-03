The region of Murcia presented its varied offerings and business opportunities at the Dubai Expo 2020 during a three-day event dedicated to the territory at the Spain Pavilion.

Murcia aimed to bring vital strategic areas of focus into the global spotlight, positioning it as market-leader rich in resources and a well-connected region to develop economic opportunities in the Middle East and across the globe.

Among the high-profile delegates who attended the three-day event were Valle Miguelez, Regional Minister of Industry and Spokesperson of the Region of Murcia, representatives from the Chambers of Commerce of Murcia, Cartagena, and Lorca, the Port of Cartagena, the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations (Croem), the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (Coec), and the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Lorca (Ceclor) along with Inigo de Palacio, the Spanish Ambassador to the UAE.

Forty companies from varied sectors such as luxury jute shoe industry, gastronomy, agricultural technology, water sustainability, and heritage were present during the Murcia Week, which was organized in collaboration with the Regional Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Environment and the Murcia Tourism Institute.

Valle Miguelez – Regional Minister of Industry and Spokesperson of the Region of Murcia, who led the delegation, said: "I am proud to head this prominent delegation from various business sectors during the Murcia Week at Expo 2020. Our aim during these three days was to create awareness about Murcia and promote all it has to offer; Dubai Expo 2020 provides a great opportunity to forge new partnerships and attract investments to boost growth and export."

One of the leading producers of Bluefin Tuna in the European Union and leader in exports to Japan, Murcia hosted a special exhibition to demonstrate its high-quality Bluefin Tuna. The exhibition showcased the sustainability factor of the Murcian bluefin tuna fishing technique, called Ronqueo, as it allows a profitable, healthy, and environmentally friendly fish supply. The exhibition delved into its trading relationship with Japan, with the island nation importing 70 percent of the Bluefin Tuna produced by the Region of Murcia.

Miguelez added: “More than 5,200 tons of bluefin tuna were produced last year, worth 64.2 million euros. Among aquaculture production in 2020, these figures are the best since 2004 and the only ones to increase in volume and value."

Known as the ‘Garden of Europe’, Murcia also promoted its range of fresh fruits and vegetables and highlighted its highly efficient techno agricultural methods which resulted in breaking a record with exports worth over 12,000 million euros in 2021.

Miguelez added: “Despite the logistical and commercial difficulties caused by the pandemic, the agri-food sector of Murcia continued to take the country to the most prestigious markets in Europe and America and today it also exports its best produce to the Middle East, including Sharjah."

The region also promoted the country's sustainable jute industry, which produces high-end footwear and accessories and traditional handcrafted goods that are growing in popularity globally.

Additionally, Murcia officials highlighted the opportunities available in developing and operating infrastructure for industries such as energy, plastics, and technology.

Over the course of the three days, visitors were treated to a variety of cultural and gastronomic events and performances, including food tastings, flamenco shows, and cooking masterclasses.

About the Region Of Murcia:

Murcia is a region located in Spain, in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula. It is the capital of the Autonomous Region of the same name which, with a surface area of 11,317 square kilometers, is the largest of the single-province autonomous communities in Spain and is also one of the seven most populated cities in the country. It is also connected to the main Spanish and European capitals through the international airport of Corvera, railways and motorways. Famous for its fantastic cultural and historical heritage, its renowned gastronomy, its nature and its wide range of leisure activities the region invites visitors to discover a lively, dynamic, enterprising city with an enviable climate all year round.

