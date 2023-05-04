Abu Dhabi – In line with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Go Green 2023 Initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness and cultivating initiatives that address climate change challenges with the goal of moving towards a more sustainable future, the university organised a Sustainability Day on Campus to educate students on the importance of protecting the environment and making advancements in sustainable practices and technologies accessible, in order to create positive change within their daily lives.

During the Sustainability Day attendees had the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in sustainability and ecological conservation through engaging activities, conversations, and workshops. By experiencing interactive elements such as these, students were able to gain a better understanding of the importance of recycling, reducing their carbon footprint, and the power of making positive choices for the environment.

Mr Eisa Al Raesi, Head of Students Affairs Department, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: “I am glad to see this huge participation from students on the Sustainability Day, which was conducted by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi as part of the Go Green 2023 initiative to raise awareness about sustainability and environmental topics. Such events will lead our students towards a brighter, more sustainable future, and will empower them to make informed sustainable choices that will contribute to a better future and the preservation of our planet".

The event also featured a vibrant and interactive marketplace with exhibitors showcasing the latest, most innovative and revolutionary sustainable development products, services and activities from across the region. These exhibitors and participants included Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Youth 4 Sustainability, Emirates Nature-WWF, Emirates Green Building Council, The Climate Fresk, The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Air France, Edama Organic Solutions, 3D Middle East, Électricité de France, Baker Hughes, Nautica Environmental Solutions LLC, and EcoBuild. The event helped attendees gain a greater appreciation for the need to take responsibility for protecting the planet and encouraged them to be mindful of their actions moving forward.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

