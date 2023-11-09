Dubai, U.A.E – A must-visit at this year’s 10th edition of Downtown Design is the marine-themed Solaire Lounge – Cellar in the Sea by Veuve Clicquot, designed in collaboration with Dubai-based inter-disciplinary studio C’est ici Design.

Capturing the essence of the seaside, the lounge draws inspiration from a true story - the fortuitous unearthing of 47 Veuve Clicquot bottles in a shipwreck off the Åland Islands in the Baltic Sea in 2010, its contents perfectly preserved in the cold, dark depths of the sea for nearly 200 years. This chance discovery led to the launch of a program by Veuve Clicquot dubbed “Cellar in the Sea”, an experiment with aging bubbly deep below the surface of the Baltic Sea.

“We developed the design and visitor experience around this rich storytelling. Our vision was to create a pop-up that pays homage to Veuve Clicquot's heritage, infusing it with abstractions of the sea, land, cliffs and laid-back coastal city vibes of Southern France. We hope to unveil an exceptional space where guests can unwind and catch a breath as they savor the finest F&B pairings, away from the hustle and bustle of the fair” explained Monica Arango, Founder of C’est ici Design.

The indoor and outdoor spaces of the lounge is a juxtaposition of geometric profiles and bold proportions inspired by the facades of cliffside villages, softened with curves, warm lighting and natural materials. A striking perforated panel façade invites visitors into the immersive journey inside, marked by vibrant colours, dynamic seating spaces, delicate floral arrangements, and cultural motifs reminiscent of the enchanting French Riviera. This fusion of features subliminally establishes a comforting connection with sea and the land and fosters an appreciation for life's simple pleasures, in line with Veuve Clicquot's philosophy of finding joy in each moment.

Like the classic pairing of oysters and bubbly, the lounge is a delectable blend of fine elements including hand-picked furniture, captivating displays, nautical-style design elements and communal spaces throbbing with urban vibrancy. Curated furniture and décor pieces from Breton, Clay, The Loom Collective, World Bazaar, outdoor brand Ethimo and bespoke designs by by C’est ici Design combine to create an ambience of comfort.

The centre of attraction in the indoor space is undoubtedly the bar, clad in Taj Mahal quartzite inspired Dekton Arga, an ultracompact stone by Cosentino. The outdoor sun terrace on the d3 waterfront has its own attraction, with a sandy ‘pétanque’ terrain and a pop-up oyster bar serving fresh local oysters from Dibba Bay. Operated by One Life, the lounge, will feature a tailored menu of healthy and tasteful food pairing throughout the day.

The Solaire Lounge at Downtown Design has become the go-to place of pause for visitors as they peruse the fair’s dynamic line up of exhibiting brands & designers, pop-up features and talks programmes from 8-11 November at Dubai Design District (d3).

