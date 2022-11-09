This achievement is a tribute to the company’s commitment to Research & Development and its unique technology, breakthrough innovations and unwavering determination to open up new opportunities for customers and retailers.

Abdelghany Eladib, President and General Manager Middle East and Africa at SIG, said: “Achieving this recognition from industry peers delights us tremendously. SIG has been working relentlessly with its partners and customers to bring to market innovative food and beverage packaging solutions that raise the bar on convenience, sustainability, quality, safety, and affordability and which are produced at smarter factories that can track and measure our products’ journey to achieving these goals. Our Research and Development has been opening new opportunities for the industry to present safer and more convenient aseptic packaging solutions specifically designed with the modern consumer in mind.”

SIG’s key offerings provide convenient packaging solutions that protect the flavour, aroma, colour, nutrients, and vitamins of food and beverage products for an extended period of time without refrigeration and without preservatives. This means that healthy nutrition can be made available to everyone.

The hot drinks segment, in particular, has previously been an untapped market for carton packaging. But demand for convenient hot breakfast drinks and other hot beverages that are easy to heat at home or work for both immediate and on-the-go consumption has been rising. For that, SIG developed the Heat&Go aseptic packaging material. Aseptic carton packs using this packaging material can be heated in a microwave. Heat&Go replaces the aluminum layer found inside standard aseptic carton structures with a high-barrier alternative that allows drinks to be microwaved without compromising product quality. For this solution SIG has now been decorated with the Breakthrough Food Technology Award at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022.

Earlier last month, SIGNATURE EVO from SIG was pronounced as the winner of the independent Gulf Sustainability Awards 2022 in the “Best Sustainable Product” category. SIGNATURE EVO extends SIG’s lower-carbon packaging materials without aluminium layer – already available for plain white milk – for wider use with oxygen-sensitive products such as fruit juices, nectars, flavoured milk or plant-based beverages. SIGNATURE EVO has an even significantly lower carbon footprint than SIG’s standard packaging material structure.

SIG’s ground-breaking and award-winning innovations will be on display at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022, along with other advanced technologies and breakthrough developments from SIG – including its combismile and combistyle packaging solutions.

Please visit SIG at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022, Stand C4-4 in Hall 4, to view more innovative products and solutions and discuss sustainability benefits to businesses and the industry.