Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sheikh Zayed Festival will begin on Friday, 18 November 2022. It will welcome visitors from all over the world with a line-up of cultural entertaining events and attractions including breathtaking drone shows and fireworks displays in celebration of the first day. The Festival will run until 18th March 2023 at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.

The Higher Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival stated that it seeks to deliver a range of new fun and special events this year, in line with the massive Festival’s objectives as a meeting place for civilizations, as well as being an ideal venue for the most popular cultural shows and attractions. There will be a drone show themed, "Hayakum" or “Welcome”, and a spectacular fireworks display, among many other features.

The first day of the Sheikh Zayed Festival will showcase a number of interesting and joyful entertainment activities, like the military heritage music performance that will continue with special shows throughout the Festival, thrilling heritage competitions and exciting sports events. Visitors will be able to watch live shows such as the Emirates Fountain and Laser Shows, Al Wathba Custom Show and explore the Glow and Flower Garden and Agriculture Oasis Exhibition.

Other attractions await visitors this year like the Fun Fair City, the Horror House, performances at the theaters of participating countries' pavilions, along with the newly added Art District, the Selfie Street District, Dessert Museum, Go Karting, Children's District and Crazy Car District.

On a daily basis, guests will have several options to explore the Festival through interactive entertainment shows, Emirati Civilization Pavilions, equestrian and camel riding activities, and shows at the Children's Theater. The Festival features more than 15 theaters that will showcase a number of cultural and entertainment events on a regular basis.

The Festival will give visitors countless opportunities to win valuable prizes through the heritage competitions, the Sheikh Zayed Falconry Competition, the Dhow Sailing Race, the Zayed Grand Prize Camel Race, the Traditional Cooking Competition and the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

For food lovers and people interested in a variety of cuisines, there are more than 60 restaurants with delicious dishes from around the world. Food trucks, a food court, kiosks and restaurants at various districts will provide diners with a memorable gastronomic experience.

The pavilions of participating countries from around the world will receive visitors, each reflecting different aspects of their culture such as architectural heritage, markets and crafts. They will also offer diverse daily performances of folkloric arts on the Festival theaters spread across the pavilions of world civilizations.

The Emirates Civilization Pavilions will receive citizens, residents and tourists to get a glimpse of the customs and traditions of people of the UAE and the role of the late founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in building and establishing a nation through the UAE District, the Memory of the Nation, the Traditional Customs Exhibition, Humanitarian Endeavors Exhibition, the Agricultural Oasis Exhibition, the Arabian Horse Exhibition, the Camel Exhibition and the Saluki Exhibition.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival will welcome the public every day from 4 pm until 12:00 am midnight everyday including weekends, starting on the 18th of November until 18th March 2023, as a mass cultural event that involves local, regional and international participants to bring together one Festival annually with a joyful family atmosphere.

