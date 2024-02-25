Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently taking place at Al Wathba - Abu Dhabi, is receiving a great turnout of visitors who come daily to experience the great variety of events, celebrations and activities. In addition to the fun events and experiences, the Festival's arenas and zones offer an exciting shopping opportunity for visitors to pick and choose from a wide array of shops and exhibitors' showrooms provided by pavilions participating in the Festival, adding a cultural and artistic atmosphere that appeals to different ages, tastes and cultures.

Visitors also have the opportunity to benefit from discounts and offers when shopping from local and international retailers in all pavilions and departments. Through this shopping experience, the Festival presents its visitors with a glimpse of the cultures, heritage and customs of various parts of the world all in one place, along with the opportunity to enjoy the various Emirati products and handicrafts on offer.

The Heritage Village, one of the most popular areas of the Festival, is witnessing a remarkable turnout of visitors who show great interest in purchasing Emirati traditional handicrafts and products right from the source. This contributes to the promotion of these local businesses and craftsmen, and helps familiarize visitors with their value, while supporting the owners of these businesses by marketing their products, which include handmade pottery, wicker products, natural leather, textiles and much more. Some cultural and heritage-related items like fishing nets, tools and traditional hand mills are also on display to reflect the heritage of the UAE.

The Emirati Families Pavilion is proud to offer visitors a wide range of local products and handicrafts, which are particularly attractive to those interested in artistic items that reflect the spirit of the UAE and demonstrate the unique aesthetic of Abu Dhabi. The pavilion also serves as a platform to educate younger generations about the arts and crafts of their ancestors and help shed light on the modern touches added to these products.

The pavilions of participating countries also offer many of their local products to give visitors a new experience that takes them to each of these countries, amidst traditional musical performances and folklore shows presented by performers in their traditional national costumes that reflect the culture and heritage of their countries.

The various shops of the Sheikh Zayed Festival arenas and pavilions are incredibly diverse, so visitors can find all their needs in one place while exploring a wide variety of products including clothes, cosmetics, home decor, jewellery, accessories and other daily essentials.

The Festival's arenas, departments and pavilions present numerous daily events and activities with cultural, educational and recreational components, suitable for all family members, and provide a priceless opportunity to win valuable cash prizes through their many competitions and draws, in addition to the opportunity to shop and incomparable dining experiences with many local and international restaurants that cater to all tastes, all provided in a an entertaining family-friendly setting.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival receives visitors daily until the 9th of March, 2024, from 4 pm to midnight on weekdays, and until 1 am during weekends and public holidays, to give them the opportunity to spend memorable times with family and friends, enjoy the outdoors and numerous events, and take part in activities and competitions that suit all age groups.