Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and the insightful guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with the supervision of His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, this year’s festivities commenced on 18th November at Al Wathba and will run until 18th March 2023.

The activities of the first day of the Festival attracted UAE citizens, residents and tourists from around the world of all ages, providing them with a cultural, educational and entertaining experience through various activities and events that that highlight the traditional heritage of UAE and other nations.

The festivities to celebrate opening day included folkloric performances (Al-Ayyala), Military Heritage Musical Shows, spectacular drone shows, exhilarating fireworks displays, launching of balloons to the sky, Al Wathba Custom Show, Fun Fair City, Go-Karting competitions, Crazy Car district, House of Fear, sporting activities, the Dessert Museum and other interesting events and features.

Drones flew into amazing formations in the sky, which delighted Festival revelers. The drones formed the words, "Hayakum" in Arabic, which is “Welcome” in Emirati dialect.

The activities of the first day were able to highlight the culture of the Emirates, which is rich in cultural heritage and traditions and the event gave its visitors a glimpse of the nation’s history while also providing a look into cultures from other parts of the world.

Festival features more than 60 gastronomic selections spread across numerous areas, including “Egrab” food trucks, which means “Come closer” in Emirati dialect, kiosks, pavilion restaurants, Souk Al Wathba restaurants and the Art District restaurants, with a vast selection of food and beverages choices from all over the world.

From 18th November to 18th March 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily from 4 pm until 12 am, both weekdays and on weekends. It is a major cultural event that features thousands of local, international and folkloric performances, events and activities, curated to create a one-of-a-kind joyful destination for all members of the family.

