London: In line with its mission to expand its regional and global outreach to attract both upcoming and established names in publishing and allied industries to Sharjah’s pro-active business environment, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ) held a series of networking meetings with international publishers during the 49th edition of the London Book Fair, which ran from April 5-7 at Olympia Exhibition Centre.

During its participation, SPCFZ officials held a series of networking meetings focused on discussing partnership opportunities and highlighting the advanced infrastructure and services available in the emirate.

During his meetings with representatives of the United Nations Publications division, Simon & Schuster, Digitalia, Wonder House Books, and Alpen Michel, Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC Free Zone, highlighted the unique services and incentives offered by SPC Free Zone to publishers operating inside the city and the emirate.

He stressed that celebrating Sharjah at key cultural events asserts the emirate’s approach of placing knowledge and culture as the main pillars of the comprehensive development journey launched under the directive and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

After its successful participation in Bologna Children’s Book Fair, SPC Free Zone bolstered its presence in the European continent by attending LBF 2022, the director further noted.

“We discussed with our partners in the publishing sector about how the use of advanced technologies can further develop publishing free zones, highlighting the opportunities offered by SPCFZ to investors in the book and related industries. The emirate’s advanced infrastructure and unique offerings and incentives that have attracted big international companies to set up regional branches in Sharjah were also demonstrated to our global colleagues. Furthermore, we discussed knowledge exchange opportunities to strengthen cultural communication between Emirati publishers and their English counterparts via English–Arabic translation projects,” he concluded.

-Ends-