Sharjah: Under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), with the participation of 18 government and private entities, The Sharjah Pavilion attracted hundreds of visitors during the World Travel Market in London, which took place between November 6-8 at the ExCel international exhibition and convention Centre.

The pavilion served as a virtual expedition connecting Sharjah’s heritage with modern tourist destinations, as it presented an array of authentic experiences through a wide spectrum of landmarks, activities, scenic marvels and attractions, catering to aficionados of history and culture; sports and leisure enthusiasts, nature admirers, and more.

The immersive and life-like metaverse known as ‘SharjahVerse’ provided a gateway for attendees to embark on a virtual journey to discover the splendour of Sharjah's destinations and activities. For sports enthusiasts, the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club showcased a high-speed Sharjah Formula 1 team boat in anticipation of the upcoming F1H2O World Championship Week in December, a premier global sports event in the emirate. Visitors were also treated to a kayak simulator, offering them a glimpse into Sharjah's tourism destinations and water sports activities.

Classic car fans, on the other hand, enjoyed an exceptional 360° augmented reality experience provided by the Sharjah Old Cars Club, which offered them a virtual tour of the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum. An exclusive classic car was also on display at the pavilion, showcasing the region’s vintage automotive history and culture.

The event also dedicated a prominent space to environmental and nature experiences, where attendees had the opportunity to embark on a unique virtual Sharjah Safari tour, courtesy of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA). Finally, The “Sharjah Museums Experience” allowed audiences to explore the emirate's 16 museums, each narrating a piece of Sharjah's rich history and heritage.

-Ends-