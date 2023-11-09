Sharjah: More than 70,000 participants from 160 countries attending the Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 13 - 16, will have the chance to explore Sharjah’s latest projects, as well as its strategic and emerging sectors such as technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainable investments.

The Sharjah delegation led by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), will also feature the participation of leading entities like the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), which has redefined entrepreneurship in the UAE by creating new and meaningful opportunities for tech-based founders to design meaningful services and solutions.

The Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (STRI Park) will showcase its projects and initiatives in innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and clean and renewable energy.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) will highlight its experiences and initiatives in transforming the sector to make it more future ready with the implementation of the latest curricula, standards, and educational technologies.

Sharjah's participation at the summit aims to promote the emirate’s leading best practices across sectors, particularly sustainability and emerging technologies, and highlight its appeal as one of the region’s leading destinations to live, work and invest in. The participating entities will also connect with leading companies, innovators, and investors from around the world, share expertise, and explore collaboration opportunities in innovation and sustainable development.

Web Summit 2023 brings together over 1,000 speakers, 1,000 investors and 2,300 startups to exchange ideas, expertise and opportunities in technology, sustainability, and development. The summit provides a unique platform for engaging with decision-makers, heads of state and tech industry leaders, who will discuss the latest trends and developments in the tech world. It also provides participants with an opportunity to present their achievements, ambitions, and investment potential to the world.

