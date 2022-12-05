Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC), announced it is taking part in the 43rd edition of the "Big 5“, the largest and most influential event for the construction industry. The exhibition kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Center and will last until December 8.

The SEDC is participating in the event under a platform bringing it together with a number of national companies specialized in building and construction materials, which are members of the Chamber.

Through its participation in the Big 5, the SEDC aims to strengthen the presence of local industries and open new export channels for Emirati companies in the regional and international markets.

HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awad, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the Chamber is keen to participate in every new edition of the Big 5, as it provides a great platform to network with major players in the construction sector and discuss co-operation.

"During the show, the Sharjah Exports Development Center will be able to explore new areas for investment, benefit from the available export opportunities provided by the Big 5, promote local products, and open up new markets for them," Al Awad added.

For his part, Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector, said that the Sharjah Exports Development Center seeks through its participation to provide its members with an opportunity to meet and exchange knowledge with the most prominent players in the construction sector. This will definitely reflect positively on the development and growth of the sector in Sharjah.

