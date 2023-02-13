Sharjah: The Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has announced that it is all set to host the 2022 award ceremony. The highly anticipated event, set to take place on March 1st, will honor the winners across all nine categories of the award.

This was announced during the SCCI’s periodic meeting held at its headquarters, chaired by H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award, in the presence of the board members and H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Award.

At the meeting, the Board of Trustees discussed the latest developments on the 2022 edition of the award, and reaffirmed the successful completion of the field and documentary evaluation phases of the economic establishments participating in various categories. The board also assessed the outcomes of the evaluation process and reviewed the recent developments in the judging phase.

The board recommended continued support for small and medium business owners, particularly female entrepreneurs, as well as increasing marketing and promotional efforts for the award both locally and in the Gulf region.

Board members also suggested forming partnerships with strategic allies to showcase the award through their annual events. They recommended investigating the possibility of merging the Sharjah Green Award and the Sharjah Award for Social Responsibility categories and the creation of a committee to address any challenges and find effective solutions.

H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said that he is proud of the Sharjah Excellence Award, pointing to its consistently high level of participation both locally and in the Gulf region. This success highlights the Sharjah Chamber's success in promoting a culture of institutional excellence and fostering a commitment to quality, creativity, and innovation in both public and private sector institutions within the Emirate.

Al Owais commended the hard work of the teams involved in the award and the organizing committee for their innovative approach in evaluating and judging the participating economic establishments.

He emphasized the Chamber's commitment to elevating the significance, status, and reputation of the Sharjah Excellence Award as one of the leading economic initiatives aimed at enhancing competitiveness and creating a favorable investment climate for the Emirati and Gulf business communities.

These efforts, Al Owais said, will contribute to improved performance, growth in commercial and industrial businesses, the development of a sustainable economy, and the promotion of high-quality Gulf products in the global market.

