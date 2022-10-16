The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has participated in the international conference to mark the 100th anniversary of the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce in Alexandria and the 40th anniversary of the Federation of Mediterranean Chambers (ESCAMI).

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, represented the chamber in the celebrations, where he met a number of officials from the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and representatives of ministries and bodies concerned with economic affairs, unions, and economic organizations from different countries of the world.

Al Owais discussed with his counterparts ways to enhance and develop commercial relations and how to increase the volume of exchanges and joint investment projects in many sectors.

Al Owais expressed his sincere congratulations to the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce and emphasized that the Sharjah Chamber has been keen to take part in the celebration of the chamber's 100th anniversary. “The Egyptian Chamber of Commerce is one of the oldest chambers of commerce in the world, and it has supported the Egyptian and Arab economies with its national positions for 100 years,” he added.

The SCCI Chairman highly commended the solid Emirati-Egyptian ties, which were strengthened by the two nations' shared desire to take their bonds of collaboration to new heights of development and growth, providing an example for other nations and peoples to follow.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

​​​​​​​mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com