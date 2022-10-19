Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has hosted the third leg of the Brazilian Coffee Week 2022, which is being organised by the Embassy of Brazil in the UAE in collaboration with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in all the emirates of the State.

The event comes as part of both sides’ efforts to boost trade opportunities and increase exports of coffee products from Brazil to the UAE, in addition to exploring more areas of partnership and investment between the two friendly countries.

HE Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, emphasized that the Brazilian Coffee Week has provided an ideal opportunity for businesses operating in this field to expand their operations and exchange expertise with the world's most important coffee producing and exporting country, in addition to strengthening their customer base and establishing new partnerships.

"Coffee is a fundamental part of modern living and the UAE boasts one of the most developed coffee markets in the Middle East. With more than 200 different nationalities represented in the UAE's global culture, the coffee business has grown to become a vital sector of the country's economy. The country's retail coffee sales in 2020 amounted to 28.400 tons with a total value of AED 3.6 billion," Al Owais said.

For her part, Ambassador Ileana Zughaib, Brazilian Chargé d'Affairs to the UAE, said that organizing the Brazilian Coffee Week in all emirates of the UAE aimed to provide a vital platform to share knowledge in this sector with Emirati friends while introducing them to the quality of Brazilian coffee.

"Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of coffee in the world and the second largest coffee-consuming country. In 2021, Brazilian coffee exports amounted to about $6.5 billion. The UAE received 0.31% of the Brazilian coffee bean exports while the value of the coffee-related exports to the UAE amounted to nearly $30 million," she added.

Meanwhile, Rafael Solimo, Director of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce's International Office, stated that holding the Brazilian Coffee Week in cooperation with the Chambers of Commerce in the UAE shall enhance ways of collaboration, increase Brazilian exports to the UAE and move it to a wider horizon, particularly in vital sectors such as agriculture and food, hence promoting the two countries' contribution to achieving food security.

