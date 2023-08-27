Sharjah: A high-profile delegation from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), representing the organising committee of Al Dhaid Date Festival, has made a visit to the Buraydah Date Festival in Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia.

The event, was of particular interest to the Chamber as it sought to glean insights from the best festival organisation and date-marketing strategies practiced in Saudi Arabia. The objective of the visit was not only to learn but also to exchange knowledge and experiences to further enhance the "Al Dhaid Date Festival".

Comprising the delegation were key figures such as Mohammed Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the festival and Director of SCCI’s Al Dhaid Branch, Jamal Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department, SCCI, along with Rashid Muhair Al Ketbi and Khalifa Al Tunaiji, esteemed members of Al Dhaid Date Festival Committee.

The delegates engaged in numerous fruitful discussions with their counterparts from the Buraydah Date Festival, delving into the intricacies of event organization, competition management, and more. Moreover, the delegation took the opportunity to familiarize themselves with various date types and even visited palm plantations along with date production and packaging facilities.

HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, stressed that the chamber is keen to attend specialized events like the Buraydah Date Festival to foster ties and share knowledge. "For the Al Dhaid Date Festival's organizing committee, it's not just about attending but actively engaging with experts from the Buraydah Date Festival. Together, we aim to amplify the role of date-centric festivals and propel the growth of the palm cultivation and date production sectors in our region."

For his part, Mohammed Musabah Al-Tunaiji said: "Our visit to the Buraydah Date Festival was driven by a strong desire to forge collaborative ties with Saudi businesses in the dates sector. Beyond just understanding their festival organization techniques, our discussions with their specialists have paved the way for mutual learning. Our discussions with the festival's specialists have enriched both parties, offering insights that will undeniably promote Al Dhaid festival's activities in harmony with the Buraidah Festival."



