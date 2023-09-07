​​​​​Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has announced it will host the "Economic Sustainability Forum 2023", an event that will be organized by Sharjah Police to promote the quality of security services across various economic, industrial, and commercial sectors, aligning them with top-tier international standards. Taking place on October 5, 2023, the forum seeks to boost security sustainability and foster economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The announcement was made during a coordination meeting at the chamber's headquarters attended by Amjad Awad Al Karim, Head of the Working Groups at SCCI, and Mohammed Al Khayyal, Senior Public Relations and Protocol Executive at Sharjah Chamber. Also present were officers Major Humaid Khalfan Al Kindi, Major Abdullah Abdul Razzaq Al Qanati, Captain Abdullah Rashid Al Kindi, and Captain Nadia Abdul Rahman Al Hosani from the Sharjah Police, in addition to several other chamber officials.

During the meeting, participants discussed the forum's agenda and the ongoing preparations for its organization. Major Humaid Khalfan Al Kindi emphasized the commitment of Sharjah Police to promoting security as part of its strategic plans. He pointed out that economic prosperity and an improved quality of life cannot be realized without ensuring a safe and stable society by a visionary police management.

The SCCI stressed that, as part of its strategic relationship with Sharjah Police, both parties will spare no effort to cooperate and spur the economic growth of Sharjah. The forum will serve as a key convening ground for public entities within the emirate to strengthen economic growth and sustainability, not just within Sharjah but across the UAE. The event is expected to foster a secure and safe environment, having a tangible positive impact on the economic dynamism of businesses, the chamber said.

In addition, the SCCI highlighted that the coordination meeting was a critical platform to discuss the ongoing preparations for the Economic Sustainability Forum 2023 and provided an opportunity to address vital topics aimed at ensuring the forum's success and its alignment with strategic goals, particularly bolstering the security of economic entities.

