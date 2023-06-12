Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has ramped up its preparations to deliver an extraordinary experience for residents and tourists alike at the upcoming "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023".

The event is set to commence on July 1 across all areas and cities of Sharjah.

The organizing committee, chaired by Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations Department and General Coordinator of the event, has conducted a meeting with the new management of "City Centre Al Zahia" to discuss the Centre's latest preparations for the "Sharjah Summer Promotions" and got a glimpse of the key events and the scale of the rewards to be unveiled at the event’s launch.

Al Jarwan stressed that the meeting with "City Centre Al Zahia" aimed to enhance the chamber’s communication and cooperation with shopping centre representatives across the emirate to review the overall work progress and understand their planned visual elements.

He highlighted that shopping centres and retail outlets throughout the emirate are in the process of preparing to showcase their most compelling promotional deals during Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023. This event is expected to offer residents and visitors an exceptional shopping experience.

The residents and visitors can also benefit from a wide range of appealing offers tailored to suit different budgets.

Additionally, a selection of distinctive leisure activities will be available, designed to attract families, shoppers, and tourists, thus stimulating the economy overall, especially the retail sector.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 event will be filled with a host of activities, pleasant surprises, promotional and entertainment offers, as well as valuable prizes provided by shopping centres and shops.

This year's edition will witness the participation of the largest centers and retail stores, which include a selection of the world's most important brands. These brands will offer their products at competitive prices and substantial discounts, aiming to cater to the shopping and entertainment needs of tourists, citizens, residents, and families. Everyone will be able to benefit from discounts on a wide array of goods available in various shopping centers throughout the emirate.

