Dubai, UAE: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA)’s successful push in breaking stereotypes to help indviduals of all age groups around the globe connect with the fascinating world of reading through a massive global campaign ‘Into Books’, which engaged 52 million people in 46 nations, has scooped three big awards at the prestigious Dubai Lynx 2022 – two gold and one bronze in the categories ‘Film’ and ‘Film Craft’.

Carrying the slogan ‘If you’re into something, you’re into books’, this campaign resulted in Sharjah’s debut win at Dulai Lynx – MENA’s premier award for creative excellence, has reaffirmed the emirate’s status as a regional cultural powerhouse.

Campaign creates tangible impact in turning the world’s attention to books

Part of the SBA campaign was a one-minute film whose high production quality, unique art direction and engaging narrative captured the imaginations of both children and adults from diverse backgrounds. The Dubai Lynx 2022 jury presented ‘Into Books’ a Gold Lynx and a Bronze Lynx award in the Film category, followed by a second Gold Lynx in the Film Craft category, lauding the campaign for having a tangible global impact, which is reflected in the massive audience engagement numbers.

The campaign registered 78.38 million impressions across social media platforms, reached 52 million users in 46 countries worldwide, became the #1 trending topic on Twitter and led to book sales of over 300,000 on various e-commerce websites that SBA partnered with for the campaign.

Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Exhibitions and Festivals at SBA, said: “This campaign embodies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to continue strengthening the role of books in building communities. The campaign is also in line with SBA's mission to support and promote the book industry in the region and around the world.”

She added: “These prestigious awards are a true recognition of our efforts. They reaffirm Sharjah's impact on the international cultural scene and the emirate’s positive influence on global publishing and shaping knowledge-based communities. Through the campaign, we successfully changed the popular perception that books are only for intellectuals. Ultimately, ‘Into Books’ drove home an enduring universal message that whatever one's interests or passions, there is a book for that."

SBA launched the international campaign in August 2021, in several Arab and international cities, with its messages prominently displayed at the New York's Times Square; and the picturesque tree-lined avenues of Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. It was ferried around the UK's capital in the iconic black cabs; and was advertised across popular malls and streets in Riyadh and Cairo.

