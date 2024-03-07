Event hosted by Dubai Healthcare City Authority and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences analyses key attributes clinical leaders need to shape the future of healthcare and meet changing patient needs

Dubai: – The ever-evolving role of clinical leaders was analysed and discussed as healthcare leaders came together on Thursday for a special 'Shaping the Future of Healthcare’ Symposium, organised by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Held at DHCC Phase 2 Promenade in Al Jaddaf, the symposium provided a platform for insightful discussions on the ‘Evolving Role of Clinical Leaders in a Dynamic Landscape.’ Chaired by Dr. Colm Foster, Director of Academic Programmes, RCSI Graduate School of Healthcare Management, the panel discussion saw the participation of UAE health authorities, industry leaders and clinical experts gathered to debate key topics on the role of clinical leaders to suit an increasingly dynamic landscape, including key attributes needed to meet population growth and changing patient demands, the role of leaders in retaining and attracting talent and the requirement for them to acquire greater financial acumen.

A high-calibre panel of industry leaders delved into challenges facing the sector, unpacked opportunities and looked ahead to the future of healthcare. The panellists were Dr. Ibtesam AlBastaki, Director of Partnerships and PPP, Dubai Health Authority; Mr. Jaffar Bin Jaffar, Director of Property and Operations, Dubai Healthcare City Authority; Dr. Seema Nour, Cardiology Consultant, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City; Dr. Sumaya Mohamed Abbas, Director of Nursing Department, EHS; Head of the National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery Affairs, MOHAP; President of Emirates Nursing Association; Dr. Ameera Al Afeefi, Senior Specialist Outreach and Relations, Health Workforce Planning Division, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Kristina Brown, Programme Director, RCSI Graduate School of Healthcare Management.

Allae Almanini, Chief Financial Officer, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “As Dubai’s healthcare and wellness destination and in line with our goal to enhance healthcare delivery in the UAE and beyond, we have a responsibility to bring together industry leaders periodically to share knowledge, insight and solutions to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving healthcare sector.

“We are grateful for the contribution of our strategic partner RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in bringing together this symposium and the continued efforts to foster a collaborative environment for sharing ideas and best practices. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to providing our community with platforms and pathways to foster professional development and opportunities for knowledge sharing, creating synergies and partnerships to grow our ecosystem.”

Eunan Friel, Managing Director of Healthcare Management and a Member of the RCSI Senior Management Team, said: “We have a long-standing strategic relationship with DHCA, and our joint efforts are going from strength to strength, as highlighted by this symposium. The main takeaway today is recognising that clinical leaders are not only healthcare professionals with senior leadership responsibilities, but rather that all healthcare professionals, whether clinical or non-clinical, have a critical role in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE.

“We are very proud to witness the impact our alumni and strategic partners are driving in the UAE and remain committed to the region in supporting healthcare professionals, through high-quality education and continuing professional development programmes.”

In addition to charting a blueprint for the role of clinical leaders, the event provided a unique networking opportunity for industry professionals and facilitated the establishment of connections that contribute to the ongoing advancements in healthcare leadership and education ultimately supporting patient care.

The 'Shaping the Future of Healthcare’ Symposium underlines the strength and collaborative efforts of the partnership between DHCC and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, which dates back more than a decade through the establishment of its regional headquarters RCSI Dubai in DHCC. The entities signed an MoU in 2018 to foster advancement in healthcare training, education and research supported by the ongoing work of RCSI Dubai as an active member of the DHCC community.

-Ends-

About Dubai Healthcare City:

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has become the emirate’s specialized freezone in health and wellness services, and a leading destination for healthcare investments. The freezone is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA). DHCC offers a comprehensive range of business solutions covering start-ups to mega healthcare projects, as well as independent and visiting physicians. DHCC, a preferred destination for medical, wellness, academic, and research institutions, complements its offering with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing its visitors with a wide range of hospitality, shopping, and entertainment features.

About RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences is ranked first in the world for its contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well-being, in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2023. Exclusively focused on education and research to drive improvements in human health worldwide, RCSI is an international not-for-profit university, headquartered in Dublin. It is among the top 300 universities worldwide in the World University Rankings (2024). RCSI has been awarded Athena Swan Bronze accreditation for positive gender practice in higher education.

Founded in 1784 as the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) with national responsibility for training surgeons in Ireland, today RCSI is an innovative, world-leading international health sciences university and research institution offering education and training at undergraduate, postgraduate and professional level. RCSI is a truly international university. Its diverse community brings together students from over 100 countries. The university has operations in Bahrain, Dubai and Malaysia, as well as a partnership in Soochow, China. Today, more than 30,000 RCSI Alumni are improving human health in 96 countries worldwide.

RCSI Dubai, our regional headquarters was established in 2007 and is based in Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Centre in Dubai Healthcare City. RCSI-Dubai’s operation evolves around local community engagement, management of key RCSI stakeholders and partners in the region as well as driving international enrolments to our Dublin-based programmes particularly the ones delivered online.