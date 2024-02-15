Sharjah: - The organising committee of the "Shams Creative Fest" announced the completion of all arrangements in preparation for the launch of the festival tomorrow (Friday), marking its second edition. Hosted by Sharjah Media City (Shams) at its business center, the festival will run from February 16th to 18th, from 5-11 pm.

Rodhah Jamal Albah, a member of the organising committee, affirmed the festival's readiness to commence as scheduled. This event stands as one of the most important platforms dedicated to showcasing the experiences of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, supporting their endeavors, and fostering the work of creative and talented individuals.

Albah noted that the festival was strategically scheduled over the weekend to accommodate all community groups, ensuring the presence of a diverse audience including families, individuals, and enthusiasts eager to indulge in a weekend filled with creativity and innovation.

The festival offers a prime opportunity for participants and visitors to engage with creative minds, alongside art and music events, workshops, interactive competitions, and chances to win valuable prizes through raffles. Additionally, attendees can explore a diverse array of mobile restaurants offering unique culinary experiences.

-Ends-