Jeddah: The first edition of the Saudi Real Estate Development and Ownership Exhibition (SEREEDO 2030) successfully concluded its activities on Wednesday, 31st May 2023.

The exhibition, hosted at Jeddah Center from 28th until 31st May, was organised by Aalyalshan Company, and it succeeded in attracting 15000 visitors including businessmen, investors, and real estate developers who praised SEREDO 2030’s promising real estate and investment opportunities, which the exhibition succeeded in highlighting throughout its period.

After an immensely successful launch edition, the exhibition witnessed the signing of a large number of commercial deals and partnerships, which reflected the diversity of investment options and the financial facilities and incentives provided by participating local, and financial institutions.

The four-day exhibition featured several workshops, where experts discussed the realities and latest developments of real estate sector, exchanged views on the sector’s challenges and opportunities and drew attention to the rising growth trend of the various property sectors in Saudi Arabia.

The exhibition brought a wide range of available properties, variety of investment options, sources of finance and ownership legal advice, and provides an overview of the investment prospects in the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia.

Abdulrahman Alzahrani, the General Manager of Aalyalshan Company, the organizer of the exhibition said the exhibition introduced in its first edition the incentives and facilities which the industry provides to investors, businessmen, and people wishing to own or be part of the thriving real estate market in the emirate.

He said: “It also facilitated the exchange of experiences and transfer of best practices in real estate development, as well as the advancement of construction methods, forging partnerships between local and international stakeholders, and showcasing the impact of digital transformation on real estate development.”

He added “We are extremely pleased with the event's focus on Saudi real estate sector, which aligns perfectly with our target audience. It has provided us with valuable opportunities to connect with attendees and lay the foundation for lasting relationships.”