Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: In the final moments of the Formula 2 qualifying session in Abu Dhabi, Ayumu Iwasa and Roy Nissany of DAMS set the fastest laps to lock out the front row ahead of the final F2 Sprint Race of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi.

An early red flag for Mariano Sato of Virtuosi Racing put a short pause on proceedings before the championship leaders, Felipe Drugovich, Theo Pourchaire, Jack Doohan and Logan Sargeant battled for pole position.

With just seconds remaining, the DAMS duo of Iwasa and Nissany swooped in to set the fastest consecutive laps, with the Japanese star edging his teammate for pole position in the final sprint race of the F2 season at #AbuDhabiGP weekend.

The F2 drivers will be back on track on Saturday afternoon with a thrilling final F2 Sprint Race of the season commencing from 16:20pm local time.

Ayumu Iwasa during action at Yas Marina Circuit

