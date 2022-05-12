Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) is set to host the first edition of the Middle Eastern Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (MESPEN) Congress, which will take place in Abu Dhabi from May 13-15.

Organized by INDEX Conferences & Exhibition at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers hotel, MESPEN aims to highlight the crucial values of parenteral and enteral nutrition (PEN) in patient care, and emphasize the importance of clinical nutrition practices among specialized healthcare providers such as physicians, pharmacists, clinical dietitians, and nurses.

Parenteral nutrition, also known as TPN, is the most complex solution in the pharmacy that provides liquid nutrients, including carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, into a vein of the patient and does not use the digestive system. It provided to patients who cannot use their gastrointestinal system efficiently. TPN must be ordered, processed, infused, and monitored by qualifies clinicians in a multidisciplinary approach.

Whereas, enteral nutrition, also known as tube feeding, refers to the administration of special liquid formula that are specially designed to treat and manage patient's medical and nutritional status. The liquid solutions are administer through a tube to the enteral system of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract directly into the stomach or into the jejunum via nasogastric, nasojejunal, gastrostomy or jejunostomy depending of patients' clinical condition.

With more than 20 major global and regional companies participating, MESPEN will feature over 50 well-renowned keynote speakers who will touch on various topics through 60 sessions, 25 abstracts, and conduct various workshops that tackle PEN in hospitalization, outpatient and homecare settings, all of which will foster clinical nutrition within healthcare organizations and community services.

Dr. Taif Al Sarraj, Chair of the MESPEN Congress and Chief of Clinical Support Services, Tawam Hospital – a SEHA healthcare facility, said: “This is the first congress in the Middle East that aims to highlight the crucial values of PEN in hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients who are unable to be fed orally due to their medical diagnosis and clinical condition. We are emphasizing on the importance of practicing advanced clinical nutrition among our healthcare professionals to minimize malnutrition and ensure an appropriate route of feeding patients for a better recovery outcome, and physical well-being and function.”

Dr. Osama Tabbara, Co-Chair of the MESPEN Congress and President of IVPN-Network, said: “We are delighted to welcome the first MESPEN Congress to Abu Dhabi. Join us to meet our world class experts and speakers and connect with 1,000 passionate delegates from across the world. This congress will update attendees on the latest clinical and practical aspects in hospital and long-term homecare nutrition. It will also stimulate people’s appetite to become active members and speakers in future events and activities.”

Dr. Wafaa Ayesh, Co-Chair of the MESPEN Congress and Vice President of ASPCN, said:

“MESPEN will give doctors, clinical dieticians, clinical pharmacists and nurses an opportunity to discuss the importance of PEN in different fields of medicine. Parallel to the congress, I am glad to announce two lifelong learning (LLL) program courses - Nutrition Support in Liver and Pancreatic Diseases and Approach to Oral and Enteral Nutrition in Adults.”

MESPEN 2022 is organized by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Organization Est., - a member of INDEX Holding and is hosted by SEHA with the support from the Ministry of Health in the UAE, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism. Further, MESPEN is supported by the American Society supports the congress for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN), Arab Society of Parenteral Clinical Nutrition (ASPCN), Egyptian Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (EgSPEN), Palestinian Dieticians Syndicate, Jordanian Food and Nutrition Association, and the Syndicate of Dietitians Lebanon.

As the UAE has placed itself at the forefront of global healthcare standards and practices, it has also proved to be the ideal place to host new conferences and exhibits that promote innovative research and technology, such as MESPEN. The UAE’s Vision 2040 plan has outlined healthcare as a priority sector as the country continues to be an attractive destination for medical tourism and healthcare services.

The UAE’s total health expenditure has steadily increased over the past decade by 27% and now reaches a value of nearly AED 60 billion yearly. The PEN market has also gradually developed in the Middle East and Africa and is now worth more than AED 1 billion, with most spending going towards parenteral nutrition.

