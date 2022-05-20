Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is set to host the 8th edition of the annual elite Ped-GI Congress from 19th – 21st May 2022 at the Beach Rotana Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

The three-day hybrid conference will host expert local and international speakers that will cover clinically significant updates and comprehensive trends relevant to the practice of pediatric gastroenterological, nutritional, and liver disorders.

In addition to serving as platform for attendees to upskill, enhance their existing knowledge, share best practices, the conference will serve as a networking platform within the pediatric gastroenterology community and facilitate the creation and strengthening of clinical collaborations.

Speaking towards the significance of the congress, Professor Mohamad Miqdady, Conference Chairman; Chief, Pediatric Gastroenterology, at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City; and Clinical Professor, Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, said: “Gastrointestinal disorders in children are extremely common and quite expansive. The recognition, diagnosis and management of these conditions is considerably challenging especially since accurate articulation of symptoms is something children often struggle with. We are extremely proud to host the 8th edition of the congress, and the agenda put together by the scientific committee aims to facilitate some poignant discussions, sharing of best practices and the way forward for the international pediatric gastroenterology community.

The conference will cover key topics, such as Food Allergy in Children: The Current Status and the Way Forward by Dr. Ahmed Ali Elghoudi, UAE; One Milestone Toward Medical Treatment for Cholestasis by Dr. Mohammad Ali Shagrani, KSA; Celiac: Middle East Prospective by Dr. Mahmoud Bozo, Syria; Short Bowel Syndrome: New Hope in the Horizon by Dr. Mohamed Miqdady, UAE; MDT Aerodigestive Clinic: SKMC Experience by Prof. David Rawat, UAE; FMF: Our Disease! by Dr. Jihad Almistarihi, UAE; What's New? Current IBD Management Options - Updates from ECCO 2022 by Dr. Christos Tzivinikos, UAE; and Long Term TPN by Dr. Ruba A. Abdelhadi, USA, among others.

In addition to the wide spectrum of keynote lectures, the conference will also feature state-of-the-art lectures on ‘Liver Transplantation: When? Why? How?’ by Dr. Naresh P Shanmugam, India; Liver Transplant in UAE! Where Are We & Where Are We Heading? by Dr. Shiva Kumar, UAE; Eosinophilic Esophagitis: Regional Experience by Dr. Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Hussaini, KSA; and Alagille Syndrome by Dr. Nafea Alyasi, UAE.

Research sessions and exhibits are scheduled on all three days resulting in an engaging and intellectually stimulating agenda.

To read more about the conference, please visit https://www.elite-pedgi.com/

