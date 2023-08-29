Sharjah: Amidst mounting global challenges spanning climate change, food security, and resource scarcity, and with an ever-growing emphasis on sustainability and conserving Earth's abundant wealth and resources, the 12th edition of the "International Forum for Government Communication 2023" will offer an all-encompassing programme on the topic, including two inspiring speeches and two panel discussions. The panels boast a notable roster of participants; ministers, officials, and thought leaders from the United Arab Emirates, India, the Philippines, and South Africa, who will spotlight global initiatives targeting hunger eradication, sustainable consumption, resource management, and strategies to combat climate-related concerns.

Scheduled to take place on September 13-14 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme "Today’s Resources.. Tomorrow's Wealth," the forum will tackle efficient utilization and transformation of natural resources into valuable assets, highlighting both potential benefits and pitfalls tied to resource wastage.

IGCF’s discussions are anchored around four central pillars: "Natural Resources"; intangible "Non-material Resources" spanning culture, arts, and sports; the modern affluence represented by "Technology and Data"; and a forward-looking perspective on "Future Wealth." These discussions aim to amplify governmental and societal preparedness to tap into and profitably channel these resources.

The Future of Sustainability

The forum’s platform will welcome Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Chair of the Emirati Food Security Council, who will deliver an inspiring speech titled "How Do We Build a Sustainable Future for Humanity?" She currently represents the United Arab Emirates in the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture. Among her multiple responsibilities is the oversight of infrastructure development to ensure the country's food security goals, in line with the UAE's Centennial 2071 Plan.

Almheiri's address will introduce various sustainable solutions that are currently being explored, emphasising the concept of the "Triad of Building a Sustainable Future," which encompasses society, the environment, and the economy. The speech seeks to answer numerous questions about the very concept of a sustainable future, cultivating a culture of sustainability, the challenges it faces, and the role of the youth, thought leaders, and governments in finding innovative solutions to both environmental and economic challenges.

Global Efforts to Combat Hunger

In an inspiring talk titled "Charting a Hunger-Free World", Indian environmental researcher and activist, and food sovereignty advocate, Vandana Shiva sheds light on the primary strategies of the World Food Programme to tackle malnutrition and food resource scarcity. She poses a pressing question about the means through which over 800 million people worldwide can emerge from the enduring hunger crisis. United Nations reports underscore the increasing divide due to desertification, climate change, and widening developmental disparities. Shiva will also spotlight the critical role of effective communication in enhancing awareness about environmental protection and championing the right to food. Celebrated for her tireless efforts, Shiva is affectionately referred to as the "Gandhi Of Grain" and recognised as a prominent figure in the anti-genetically modified food movement, often hailed as its "Rock Star."

Redefining Wealth

In a main panel discussion titled "A Message from Mother Earth," the forum will discuss the optimal strategies for utilising communication to redefine the concept of wealth. The session features prominent figures, including Professor Alexander Likhotal, President of the International Green Cross; Kiara Nirghin, Inventor, scientist, and speaker from South Africa; and H.E Maria Antonia, Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Philippines.

The session will analyse and draw parallels from international success stories in resource investment and achieving inclusive development. This session will play a pivotal role in bolstering local initiatives to actualize their developmental goals, harnessing their inherent natural, human, and economic resources. Concurrently, attendees will gain valuable perspectives from seasoned professionals, delving into their insights and forward-looking perspectives on revitalizing communication systems within diverse sovereign and economic establishments across the globe.

Excessive Consumption and the Future of Resources

A session titled “Global Resources in an Era of Change: Balancing Solutions and Sustainability" is set to take place, featuring notable personalities; Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah; and Amb. Marco A. Suazo, Head of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research New York Office (UNITAR-NYO).

The session raises an essential question about the potential depletion of the world's resources, spotlighting the global annual resource consumption rate. It will delve into environmentally-friendly behaviors, especially the concept of "simplification," aiming to reduce excessive resource and energy consumption for the future benefit of resources and the environment. The role of government communication in promoting awareness about sustainable and balanced resource usage lifestyles will also be highlighted.