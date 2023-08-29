More than 3,500 children from across the Kingdom will receive specialized football training over the course of six months

NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: – NEOM, global partner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), has today announced the second edition of the Shuhub Community Program, with the event aimed at developing the next generation of Saudi Arabian football talent.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, the Shuhub Community Program will host four events from September 2023 to March 2024, offering a platform for boys and girls in Tabuk, Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh to accelerate their footballing skills. The program, which is expected to welcome more than 3,500 participants from across the Kingdom, kicks off with its first event at the Fahad Bin Sultan University in Tabuk, from September 12-16.

The Shuhub Community Program will offer specialized coaching from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) coaches, as well as sport-tech integration to measure and develop each participating child’s footballing ability in the areas of shooting accuracy, reaction timing and passing accuracy. There will also be friendly matches to put their learnings into action.

Jan Paterson, Managing Director of Sport at NEOM, said: “The Shuhub Community Program continues to reflect NEOM's commitment to providing a platform for developing the next generation of talent across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while also offering boys and girls the chance to improve their skills, have great fun and make new friends along the way. The program will not only pave the way for individual growth, but it will also contribute to the growth of community sport across the Kingdom."

Registrations for the Shuhub Community Program are currently open to all Saudi boys and girls aged 7-12 years for the Tabuk and Jeddah events, with Riyadh and Dammam to follow.

The Shuhub Community Program is part of NEOM’s partnership vision with the AFC, which focuses on accelerating excellence in football by supporting talent development, inspiring the next generation of athletes, and creating a center of sporting excellence.

For more information and to sign up, please visit: https://shuhubcommunityprogram.com/

