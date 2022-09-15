The refreshed and reinvented event will now include Logistics for the first time since its inception

UAE – Dubai: Seatrade Maritime will bring its flagship Middle East conference & exhibition now titled Seatrade Maritime and Logistics Middle East back to Dubai in May 2023, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, as part of UAE Maritime Week.

The maritime exhibition and conference – including Logistics for the first time – has been a firm fixture on the maritime calendar since 2003. The refreshed, re-invented and all-encompassing event will be the centerpiece of UAE Maritime Week connecting buyers and suppliers in the maritime & logistics community from 16-18 May to be filled with new features and improved core experiences.

H.E Eng. Hassan Mohamed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said: “The maritime sector locally and globally has witnessed rapid growth over the last few years. Even more, during the pandemic, as our ports showcased their resilience with round-the-clock operations, supporting governments to keep countries going. In the UAE itself, the maritime sector is a key economic pillar. Our boundless potential, competencies and qualified talents have helped us keep pace with the developments in the sector. Most importantly, the concerted efforts of 20 leading ports and other government and private sector stakeholders have ensured an annual contribution of over AED90 billion to the UAE’s GDP. This has solidified the country’s status as an international maritime hub with noteworthy rankings in several competitiveness indexes.”

Al Mansouri added: “We at MOEI, have been working closely with all industry stakeholders to strengthen the maritime regulatory framework and governance, enhance human investment in the sector and improve the business environment. At a time when the business landscape is changing globally, to complement our efforts, events such as Seatrade Maritime & Logistics Middle East are essential. Year after year, this event has helped the sector find solutions for challenges and discover valuable future opportunities. We are certain that the new upgraded 2023 edition will also continue to revolutionise the sector.”

Comprehensive offerings

The sharper and more purposeful focus on integrated logistics reflects the pace of change in the maritime sector as it becomes more interwoven in supply chain services by the day.

According to Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley “speaking to our exhibitors and visitors it’s clear that we can add real value to our community by broadening the content and focus of the event as we reconnect after a very challenging few years for our industry.”

Highlighting how important it is to listen to its community, Morley added: “As we look to bring our audience together in a world that is living with and learning from a global pandemic, we have taken the opportunity to take a fresh look at our flagship exhibition & conference in the Middle East. We have spoken to multiple stakeholders over the last 6-12 months to understand what they need from an event of this calibre in the Middle East and Seatrade Maritime & Logistics Middle East will deliver real value and a renewed sense of community to all.”

Apart from introducing ‘Logistics’ to the core features, a host of umbrella activities of UAE Maritime Week will be organised in conjunction with, and under the patronage of, the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure.

“We will be working hard to demonstrate the fantastic progress being made by the UAE as it continues to grow as a significant global maritime centre,” added Morley.

The Middle East maritime community will also benefit from additional social activities, celebrations and experiences to the event ensuring visitors have a truly expansive and valuable week in the UAE.

This will include the return of the Seatrade Maritime Golf Day, an exclusive gala dinner experience, tours of local maritime facilities and networking opportunities galore.

“Simply put, this is an evolution of the Seatrade Maritime event customers have known before and a return to live community connection in the UAE on a scale that our industry so truly deserves. We look forward to seeing you in Dubai in May 2023,” said Morley.