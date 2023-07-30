Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) continues its ‘School of Life’ initiative throughout August 2023, offering visitors to Dubai Public Libraries an edutainment experience through a captivating journey brimming with diverse and exceptional opportunities to discover the hidden gems of our world, nurture skills, unleash talents, and broaden knowledge.

The part of the programme at Al Safa Art and Design Library will explore the wonders of pharaonic North Africa with its ‘Unveiling Egypt's Ancient Marvels: The Pyramids’ workshop. Creativity will be unleashed in interactive sessions in stamp designing, crafting unique passport covers and dream destination tickets, and sculpting. Storytelling will be embraced with the ‘Crafting Your Personal Travel Journal’ workshop.

Al Mankhool Public Library will host five inspiring workshops across the month, during which it will allow its visitors to visualise the shape of Dubai in unusual weather conditions through drawings and colours. During the ‘Symbolism of Flags’ workshop they will learn about the details of the country's flag, its colours, and the different meanings within, as well as creating new ones. Within the ‘Futuristic Shapes’ session, participating families will discover the architectural wonders of the Museum of the Future and will be trained in ways to design special stickers to decorate travel bags, in addition to techniques for creating their travel diaries to document adventures.

Al Twar Public Library will host ‘Unveiling the Taj Mahal's Beauty’, looking at India and its wonders and aesthetics, while visitors to Hatta Public Library will make special covers and stamps for passports.

‘School of Life’ educational sessions, which will last until March 2024, are offered by a group of speakers, experts and people with distinguished experiences, cementing the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.