8 female-owned companies and startups participated under the umbrella of Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC)

Mariam bin AlShaikh: SBWC’s participation embodies our commitment to supporting women's sustainable development and enhancing their role in the business world

Sharjah: The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) is actively showcasing the technology ventures of eight of its members during its participation at Expand North Star 2023, the world's largest startup event hosted at Dubai Harbour from October 15 to 18. This effort aligns with SBWC's ongoing commitment to showcasing the achievements of its members and fostering connections with global investors.

At SBWC's dedicated pavilion, these startups had the opportunity to present their innovations and products in various sectors such as construction, logistics, education, and others. The council also facilitated a series of meetings to explore potential partnerships that could drive the growth and development of these businesses.

The eight participating companies at the exhibition automatically qualify to compete in the "SuperNova Challenge," the world's third-largest fund for financing startups, with a total prize pool of $200,000. The "Sharjah Business Women Council" is a primary supporter of the competition, offering a $10,000 prize for the category of "Best Female-Led Startup."

SBWC's participation is part of the council's strategic partnership with Expand North Star for the sixth consecutive year, supporting and empowering businesswomen in the technology and business sectors, providing them with opportunities to enhance and develop their businesses while highlighting their achievements. The council's participation also focuses on introducing global businesses to the unique opportunities offered in Sharjah for women-led businesses and female entrepreneurs in various sectors.

Supporting Women’s Sustainable Development in the Business World

Mariam bin Al Sheikh, Director of SBWC, said: “Our participation in Expand North Star 2023 demonstrates the council's commitment to supporting women's sustainable development and advancing their role in economic sectors, particularly in the technology sector. SBWC has achieved significant milestones in economically empowering women in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, as well as other industries, supporting their long-term success while leveraging the vast potential in Sharjah and the diversity of its economic sectors, along with its supportive infrastructure for women.”

Panel Discussion

During the exhibition, SBWC organised a panel discussion on Sunday, 15th October, titled “Empowering Women in AI to Lead Change for a Sustainable Future." The session featured prominent speakers, including Engineer Yasmin Al Enazi, Co-founder and Ambassador of Women in AI United Arab Emirates; Angela Kim, Director of Data Analytics & AI and WAI Ambassador for Australia; and Dr. Hoda A. Al Khzaimi, Director of the Center for Cyber Security and EMARATSEC.

AI Importance

The panel underscored the pivotal role of artificial intelligence technology, forecasted to make up 14% of the country's GDP by 2030. This growth is directly linked to the forward-thinking leadership and the UAE's visionary initiatives, including the 2031 Artificial Intelligence Strategy as well as the UAE Gender Balance Strategy 2026. These strategic frameworks offer distinctive opportunities for 10,000 Emirati businesswomen, comprising 10% of the entire Emirati entrepreneurial community.

Innovative Solutions

During the panel discussion, speakers deliberated on innovative solutions to assist small and medium-sized businesses owned or managed by women in harnessing AI. The session also highlighted key factors contributing to empowerment and technological integration for building a sustainable future and reviewed global studies conducted by PwC in the UK, outlining artificial intelligence's environmental contributions to the global economy, projected to reach £5.2 trillion by 2030. Additionally, the session addressed the gender-specific funding gap in the AI sector and ways to overcome it.

Also discussed during the session was the disparity in access to training for men and how it impacts productivity and returns. Speakers offered advice on achieving change and leadership in the technology sector.

The Expand North Star brings together leading companies from more than 100 countries, alongside over a thousand venture capital firms. The event offers a comprehensive agenda that deliberates on the latest developments in the start-up scene and the artificial intelligence sector.

