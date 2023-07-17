8 female-led or owned startups with powerful, futuristic and scalable ventures in tech and AI will be selected by Sharjah Business Women Council for a fully-sponsored participation opportunity at the Expand North Star 2023

SBWC returns to the event as the official Women in Tech Partner, sponsoring the $10,000 prize for the best female-led start-up.

Sponsored startups will automatically enter the Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition, and compete with the world’s leading tech startups.

Entries to be sent to membership@SBWC.ae before registrations close on August 31, 2023.

Sharjah: Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) is calling on UAE-based female founders to make the most of one of the biggest opportunities it presents annually to connect female tech entrepreneurs to the UAE’s and the world’s dynamic ecosystem opportunities.

Women-led startups, who send in their applications to SBWC before August 31, stand to benefit from a fully-sponsored participation opportunity in the upcoming edition of Expand North Star 2023, which is a platform inspired by the World's largest and best rated tech event, GITEX Global.

SBWC, the leading Sharjah-based entity, has been making remarkable strides in women’s full integration in the economy, particularly empowering women’s ventures in non-traditional sectors like technology, AI, and others. 8 talented and impact-driving women founders will be selected to stage their talent, ideas and impact at the world’s largest event for startups and investors to be hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy from October 15 - 18 at Dubai Harbour.

Startups sponsored by SBWC will also automatically enter the world’s biggest startup pitch competition - the Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition, and compete with the world’s leading tech startups to win cash prizes up to $200,000. The Supernova Challenge, organised in cooperation with the world’s third-largest fund for financing SMEs, is the biggest pitch competition in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia that celebrates groundbreaking innovations by ESG and sustainability startups.

The Council has also continued its support for women entrepreneurs by returning to the event as the official partner for the ‘Women in Tech’ category for the sixth consecutive year, sponsoring the prize of up to $10,000 for the best female-led start-up.

“Expand North Star is a truly one-of-its-kind platform that brings the world together to connect the most ambitious and forward thinking startups with some of the most experienced and knowledgeable global investors. Through our previous participations at the event, SBWC has opened new doors of opportunity and success for several female-owned and led ventures across the UAE, and I call on all women who are driving change in the technology sectors through their ideas and innovations to seize this opportunity we are providing”, noted Mariam Rashid Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC.

“Innovations, products and ideas showcased by the eight female-led startups stand to benefit from the calibre of attention of global companies, suppliers and investors that is attracted only by this particular event, once a year. Participants will explore meaningful and profitable partnership opportunities to drive forward their projects to new levels of success.” she added.

Across four days Expand North Star will present some of the world’s best startups from over 100 countries, welcome 1000 VCs to raise funds and scout for their portfolio, and deliver unprecedented content program debating the big stories of 2023 including a flash storm of generative Ai startups, and 50+ unicorn founders on stage give their opinions.

Applicants need to be SBWC members. Non-members must apply for membership to be eligible for sponsorship. The start-up must be UAE-based, founded or co-founded by a woman entrepreneur and operating for under 5 years in the technology sector.

To submit your application for Expand North Star 2023, women-led startups can register using the following form: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/v6CsM0

For more information on SBWC, visit https://sbwc.ae/ or contact: membership@sbwc.ae.