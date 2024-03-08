Berlin – A celebratory reception to mark Saudi Arabia’s historic milestone of welcoming 100 million tourists in 2023 was held this week, (Tuesday 5 March), by His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Saudi Tourism Authority.



The event, entitled “Breaking Records, Building Bridges”, was held on the sidelines of the world’s leading travel trade show ITB Berlin, and brought together dignitaries, ministers and global tourism leaders to recognize the remarkable growth and development of Saudi’s tourism sector.



Addressing the celebratory reception, His Excellency Al-Khateeb discussed Saudi’s tourism growth story since opening its doors to leisure tourists in 2019 and how it has gone on to see exponential growth – with a total of more than 27 million international tourists and 79 million domestic tourists in 2023.



Saudi’s impressive growth has seen it exceed the original tourism target set out in Vision 2023 seven years early and the country is now progressing towards a new revised target of 150 million tourists by 2023.



Speaking at the event held at Berlin’s Hotel Adlon Kempinski, His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Minister for Tourism said:



“Saudi is transforming into a global tourism powerhouse and driving forward the sector’s international growth.



“Despite our success, we’re not complacent and are focusing our efforts on continuing to attract sustainable investment and welcoming more tourists from all corners of the world.



“We’re looking forward to a bright future - building new destinations and new experiences as we continue to ascend to even wider horizons.”



The milestone of Saudi reaching 100 million tourists has received recognition from UN Tourism and the World Travel and Tourism Council.



UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili joined the reception and addressed guests where he congratulated Saudi for its historic achievement and contribution to the sector as a global tourism powerhouse.



Saudi’s tourism sector has achieved a full recovery since the pandemic with a 56% growth in international arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019 – the highest in the G20.



The increase in 2023 was driven by a 65% increase in international visits, with close to 11 million more inbound visits compared to 2022, with a record of more than 100 billion SAR in international visitor spending.



STA at ITB Berlin 2024



Saudi took part in the three-day conference at ITB Berlin to showcase and build awareness of its world-class year-round destination offerings to the European market, strengthen and establish new trade partnerships, and celebrate the remarkable year-on-year growth of its tourism sector.



Saudi’s 2024 ITB stand features a range of experiences including an F1 car and virtual driving simulation of the Jeddah Grand Prix circuit, a Saudi Pro League Museum featuring an array of football memorabilia, live performances of traditional Saudi dances, a Saudi Café and a date museum where visitors can try a selection of Saudi dates and coffee pairings.



A record number of Saudi partners will also be showcasing hundreds of bookable products for partners in destinations such as Jeddah, AlUla, and the Red Sea.



STA will establish new relationships and build on existing global partnerships during the trade show and has already seen the announcement of a new route into Berlin from Flynas earlier this week. The route from Jeddah to Berlin launches in September, with three flights per week.



