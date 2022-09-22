Dammam, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Maritime Congress, scheduled to take place on 28 – 29 September, 2022, is all set to bring together some of the leading maritime organisations in the region under one roof. Held at the Dhahran Expo, Dammam, Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s leading maritime event will spotlight the recent developments and unprecedented challenges in the oil and gas markets in Saudi and beyond.

During the 3rd edition of the much-awaited event, prominent figures in the energy sector will provide insights about the energy market that has rebounded strongly throughout 2021. Panellists will highlight the state of the industry and explore predictions, review what lies ahead for LNG transport, E&P investment in the KSA’s offshore fields and the offshore marine market.

Hisham Alnughaimish, Senior Vice President, Commercial & Operations, Bahri Oil said: “As one of the largest global shipping companies with a fleet of 94 vessels, our primary objective has always been to ensure smooth trade flow both regionally and internationally. Meeting worldwide seaborne transportation demand in a safe and reliable way, remains our top priority. During the first half of 2022, we delivered strong operating results. This is being led by improvement in market sentiment across all sectors including oil, chemicals and dry-bulk. Market sentiment remains positive into 2nd half of the year as well.”

“While the world is going through a critical phase in terms of the energy transition, oil will remain an important part of the energy mix. Working closely with industry partners, we aim to satisfy transportation demand of this vital resource in the most efficient manner. During the event, we look forward to further capitalize on networking opportunities and build valuable partnerships with leading companies” Alnughaimish added.

Chris Morley, Group Director – Maritime Events, Informa Markets said: “Over the past two years, industries across the globe have faced several challenges. While businesses continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic, supply chain disruption still exists, especially for vital resources such as oil and gas. While organising an event in a region that is known for its oil production, it becomes quite important to ensure that we facilitate discussions that focus on the state of the energy market itself. With the power-packed line-up of speakers, we are optimistic that industry experts will bring to light the latest trends, opportunities and challenges in the region’s energy sector.”

About Saudi Maritime Congress

Saudi Maritime Congress is the largest global shipping & logistics event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two-day exhibition and conference provides a unique platform to learn about the key opportunities in the Kingdom and connect with an international audience of decision-makers and government entities.

